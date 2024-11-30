Suhana Swasthyam 2024: Pune's Premier Wellness Festival Returns

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Pune is set to host Suhana Swasthyam 2024, an inspiring wellness festival designed to promote holistic health and well-being. Scheduled over two weekends--November 30 to December 1 and December 6 to 8, 2024--at Bougainvillea Farms, DP Road, Karve Nagar, this transformative event will bring together ancient wellness practices, modern health innovations, and cultural expressions to empower attendees on their journey toward a balanced life.

Pre-Event Sessions: November 30 & December 1, 2024

The festival will open with exclusive workshops led by renowned experts:

Kalaripayattu with Belraj Soni: Dive into the ancient martial art of Kerala, blending self-defense, physical culture, and physiotherapy.

Tai Chi with Sifu George Thomas: Explore the calming and strengthening effects of this Chinese martial art under the guidance of a 40-year martial arts veteran.

Sound Therapy with Priyanka Patel: Experience the transformative power of sound, from singing bowls to gongs, and learn its applications in stress relief and emotional well-being.

Krav Maga with Sheldon Stanilaus: Learn practical self-defense techniques from a certified Level 3 instructor with extensive experience in close-quarter combat.

Embodied Movement with Parveen Nair, integrating yoga, pranayama, and dance to create a deeper connection between mind and body.

Main Event: December 6-8, 2024

The heart of Suhana Swasthyam will take place over three immersive days filled with workshops, discussions, and performances. Attendees will gain practical insights into mindfulness, stress management, and self-healing practices.

The event will feature renowned speakers and experts, including:

Dr. Hansaji Yogendra: A leading authority on yoga and holistic health.

Jaya Kishori: Spiritual speaker inspiring attendees with her wisdom.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor: Celebrated chef sharing insights into healthy culinary practices.

Luke Coutinho: Holistic health expert guiding attendees on sustainable well-being.

Cultural performances will further enrich the festival, including an intimate evening of poetry and music with Swanand Kirkire, showcasing the therapeutic connection between creativity and emotional health.

Health and Wellness Exhibition

A parallel Health and Wellness Exhibition will provide a platform for discovering a range of wellness products and services, from Ayurvedic remedies and organic solutions to cutting-edge health innovations. Attendees can interact directly with exhibitors and explore practical tools to enhance their well-being.

A Celebration of Wellness and Mindfulness

Suhana Swasthyam 2024 celebrates the profound benefits of mindfulness while honoring its Indian roots and relevance in contemporary life. The festival is a movement for holistic health, aiming to create a community-driven approach to wellness by connecting experts, cultural icons, and health advocates.

Participants will leave equipped with knowledge, tools, and inspiration to integrate wellness practices into their daily lives. Whether you're seeking self-healing techniques, insights into managing stress, or opportunities to connect with a like-minded community, Suhana Swasthyam promises an unforgettable experience.

Join Us in Transforming Wellness

Suhana Swasthyam invites everyone to embark on this journey of transformation. Registration is open, and exclusive offers are available through the Suhana Swasthyam Wellness Card.

For the detailed event schedule and registration, visit: ticketkhidakee.com/suhana_swasthyam2024

About Global Swasthyam

Global Swasthyam is committed to advancing holistic health through education and community engagement. By bridging ancient traditions with modern wellness practices, the organization empowers individuals to achieve harmony and balance in their lives.

