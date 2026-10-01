Suján appoints Thomas F. Maechler as senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 1: SUJÁN, India's leading conservation-led luxury hospitality company, today announced the appointment of Mr.Thomas F. Maechler as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective the 01st of October 2026. A highly regarded hospitality leader with extensive international experience across luxury hotels, destination brands, and hospitality enterprises, Maechler will oversee SUJÁN's operations and lead its global ambitions.

The appointment comes at an important stage in SUJÁN's growth journey, following the celebration of its 25th anniversary. As the company builds on its strong foundations in India while pursuing new opportunities internationally, it remains guided by the principles that have defined the brand since its inception: conservation, community development and sustainable luxury.

SUJÁN's three camps, SUJÁN Sher Bagh, SUJÁN The Serai and SUJÁN Jawai, all members of Relais & Châteaux, have established SUJÁN as one of India's most distinctive names in luxury hospitality, defined by extraordinary wilderness, deeply personal service and a long-standing commitment to conservation. Over the past two and half decades, SUJÁN has built a distinctive reputation for creating immersive wilderness experiences that combine exceptional guest experiences with a deep commitment to wildlife conservation, community development and sustainable practice. In 2024 SUJÁN Jawai became the first Indian hotel to be included in the World's 50 Best Hotels list. SUJÁN's three camps in India are all recipients of Michelin 'keys' - SUJÁN Sher Bagh and SUJÁN JAWAI with two each, and SUJÁN The Serai with one.

As the company prepares for its next chapter, strengthening leadership has been a key priority. Maechler brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience across some of the world's most respected hospitality brands. His career spans leadership roles at Beau-Rivage Hotel in Neuchâtel, Switzerland and La Reserve Eden au Lac in Zurich, Switzerland as well as executive responsibility for international hospitality and real estate portfolios. He has also been a Member for the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of Relais & Châteaux, and has been Vice-President of the board of Swiss Deluxe Hotels and on the board of Les Grandes Tables de Suisse.

Commenting on the appointment, SUJÁN founders, Anjali and Jaisal Singh, said: "SUJÁN was founded on a belief that luxury hospitality and meaningful conservation can go hand in hand to make a tangible positive impact. As we continue to build on that vision and expand our global footprint, we are delighted to welcome Thomas to the SUJÁN family. His global perspective, entrepreneurial spirit, operational excellence and deep understanding of luxury hospitality make him exceptionally well placed to support our long-term vision whilst staying true to the values that have defined SUJÁN from the very beginning."

"I am delighted to carry forward the extraordinary story built by Anjali and Jaisal Singh", says Thomas Maechler. "SUJÁN represents a rare combination of conservation, culture and uncompromising hospitality, unlike anything I have experienced in this form before. Together with the entire team, we will take this vision into its next phase: by opening new properties, and by developing further initiatives that carry the spirit and values of SUJÁN out into the world, without ever losing sight of our commitment to conservation, sustainability and lived community responsibility."

With Thomas Maechler's appointment, SUJÁN is accelerating its next phase of growth. Central to this strategy is the expansion of its African footprint following the acquisition of two camps in Zambia, alongside the potential of additional properties across the continent. The company is also evaluating opportunities in other regions of the world and aims to double its portfolio over the next four years while maintaining its uncompromising commitment to conservation, sustainability and community impact.

About SUJÁN

Raised within a family of passionate conservationists, Jaisal Singh inherited a deep-rooted commitment to protecting India's wilderness. This legacy found its first expression in SUJÁN Sher Bagh, Ranthambhore, founded by Jaisal aged 21 years old on land rewilded in the late 1980s by his parents and his late maternal uncle, Valmik Thapar - India's most formidable wildlife conservationist.

SUJÁN proudly remains independent and family-owned. For the past twenty-six years, SUJÁN has stood as a custodian of Rajasthan's wilderness, bringing together the art of hospitality and the purpose of conservation. Every guest stay contributes to protecting endangered species, preserving extraordinary landscapes and empowering local communities through employment and opportunity. Anjali and Jaisal carry this purpose forward alongside their dedicated team, many of whom have worked with the family for decades. Their knowledge, warmth and shared commitment to conservation are at the heart of SUJÁN.

www.thesujanlife.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)