Sunil Arora, the Former Chief Election Commissioner of India to inaugurate CMPL Expo in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 29: The Contract Manufacturing and Private Label Industry is set to witness a historic moment as Sunil Arora, Former 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India will be inaugurating the CMPL Expo New Delhi edition, the largest platform for the FMCG contract manufacturing and private label sector in Asia. This groundbreaking event promises to be a game-changer, featuring a brand-new venue - YashoBhoomi, IICC Dwarka, the largest gathering of professionals from the contract manufacturing industry, and is the first of its kind in the capital city of New Delhi.

The contract manufacturing industry is worth over 10bn$, with more than 170 exhibitors representing food, beverage, ayurveda, herbal, beauty, cosmetics, personal care, packaging and more, underscoring the industry's dynamic growth and the commitment of key stakeholders to furthering its development.

With a focus on contract manufacturing, this event aims to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and experts from various sectors. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore a wide range of products, services, and technologies that are shaping the future of contract manufacturing.

"We are incredibly honoured to have Sunil Arora inaugurate the CMPL Expo," said Vicky Menezes, Founder - CMPL. "His vast experience and visionary leadership will undoubtedly inspire and motivate all participants. We are confident that this event will be a milestone in the contract manufacturing industry."

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, also expressed his enthusiasm via a video message to all attendees for this monumental event, stating, "The CMPL Event is a testament to our commitment to promoting contract manufacturing and private label businesses in India. This event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, offering them a platform to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and drive innovation."

The event will also introduce The CMPL Disruptors Awards - Celebrating Innovators: Unleashing the Power of D2C and Retailer Brands.

The CMPL Disruptors Awards is launched with the aim to recognise the Industry's trailblazers for their relentless efforts in curating unique and high-quality private brands, fostering healthy competition, driving innovation and excellence in the contract manufacturing and private label sector.

Key Highlights of the CMPL Event:

Largest Gathering of the Contract Manufacturing Industry: With an anticipated attendance of over 7,000 professionals, the CMPL Event is set to be the largest gathering of experts and stakeholders in the contract manufacturing industry. Delegates from diverse sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, personal care, beauty, hygiene, home care, beverages, pet care, nutraceuticals, ayurveda, herbals, cleaning, packaging, and more, will converge to explore opportunities, share knowledge, and build vital connections.

The first-of-its-kind event in Delhi: The CMPL Expo is the first-of-its-kind in New Delhi, underscoring the importance and growth potential of the contract manufacturing and private label industry in the national capital. This event signifies a significant milestone in Delhi's journey to become a hub for contract manufacturing and showcases the government's commitment with the 'Make in India' initiative to foster a conducive business environment.

Brand New Venue: The CMPL Event will be hosted at the state-of-the-art YashoBhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, a cutting-edge facility specially designed to cater to the evolving needs of the contract manufacturing sector. The venue's modern infrastructure and amenities will provide the perfect setting for industry leaders and professionals to engage in productive discussions and collaborations.

The CMPL Event will span over two days and feature more than 170 Exhibitors, showcasing more than 10,000 products. Besides the show floor, keynote speeches, panel discussions, product showcases, and networking opportunities, will provide a holistic experience for all participants. Topics of discussion will encompass regulatory updates, market trends, innovations in manufacturing technologies, and sustainability practices.

Some of the leading manufacturers who will be exhibiting at the Delhi edition include Hindustan Foods, Vanity Case Group of Companies, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, Vedic CosmeceuticalsSwara Baby Products, Daffy Cosmetics, Fresio Herbals, Ajanta Soya, Alpha Milk Foods, Rotech Healthcare, Kamicka Organic, Fit & Flex, Mor Medics, Sekhani Industries, and many others.

Event Details:

Date: 30 Nov - 1 Dec 2023

Venue: YashoBhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi

