PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Sunteck Realty Ltd. (Sunteck) has unveiled the first tower of its premium luxury development, Sunteck Belvedere Park in Mira Road, introducing what is poised to become one of the most desirable residential addresses in the micro-market. The first tower marks the beginning of Sunteck's second premium luxury project in Mira Road, further reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to one of the fastest-evolving residential destinations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The first tower unveiled today, features thoughtfully crafted 2 and 3 BHK deck residences that seamlessly blend with expansive uninterrupted views of one of Mumbai's most treasured natural landscapes the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Valued at an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹1,200 crore, the development spans more than 3 acres and features two magnificent towers rising to 50 storeys, making it the one of the tallest towers in Mira Road, with bookings set to commence on Saturday, 21st November 2026.

Commenting on the unveiling, Mr. Kamal Khetan, Chairman & Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd., said, "Following the tremendous success of Sunteck SkyPark in Mira Road, we are delighted to introduce a development that elevates the benchmark for luxury living in the micro-market. Combined with thoughtfully designed residences, premium lifestyle amenities and outstanding connectivity, we believe Sunteck Belvedere Park will redefine the way discerning homebuyers experience luxury in this part of MMR."

In a city where views are increasingly defined by neighbouring towers and built-up skylines, an uninterrupted vista of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a rare and enduring luxury. This is not simply a home with a view of greenery; it is a residence immersed in nature, offering an intimate connection with the expansive greens and hills of the National Park.

The development is among the few residential projects in MMR to offer lifelong, uninterrupted panoramic views of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a feature that will remain protected for generations. Residences are complemented by a private deck, allowing homeowners to experience the changing seasons, lush greenery and skyline from the comfort of their homes.

Beyond its extraordinary views, the project has been envisioned as a destination for modern luxury living with a thoughtfully curated collection of lifestyle amenities that cater to every generation. Residents will enjoy access to 55,000+ Sq.ft. of unique amenities spread across two levels overlooking the National Park. Some of the exclusive amenities include the infinity pool, bowling alley, rock climbing, podcast studio, culinary studio, business lounge, library, creche and several other wellness and recreation spaces designed to foster community living.

The project also offers exceptional connectivity, making it one of the best-connected premium developments in the northern MMR corridor. Located on the Western Express Highway with prominent highway frontage, the development is just a short walk from Miragaon Metro Station on Metro Line 9, offering seamless connectivity to Andheri and other key destinations across Mumbai. It also enjoys convenient access to Mira Road Railway Station, further enhancing its overall connectivity within the city. Upcoming infrastructure projects including the Borivali-Thane Tunnel and the Coastal Road Extension are expected to further enhance accessibility, strengthening the location's appeal for both end-users and investors.

Sunteck's first foray into Mira Road with Sunteck SkyPark marked a shift in the micro-market, demonstrating that there was a strong appetite for luxurious, thoughtfully designed residences beyond Mumbai's traditional luxury destinations. The development helped raise the bar for quality and lifestyle-led living in the micro-market, establishing a new benchmark for luxury housing in Mira Road. Building on this success, Sunteck's second development in Mira Road is set to take that proposition further, bringing a new dimension to luxury through distinctive architecture, expansive deck residences, exceptional amenities and the rare privilege of lifelong uninterrupted views of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Mira Road continues to witness strong residential demand, driven by rapidly improving infrastructure, excellent connectivity and robust social infrastructure comprising leading schools, healthcare institutions, retail destinations and entertainment hubs.

About Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of India's leading Luxury real‐estate developers. SRL has an immaculate track record of having one of the lowest net Debt/Equity ratios, financial prudence, and sustainable growth. The company focuses on a city‐centric development portfolio of 50+ million square feet spread across 30+ projects. Sunteck Realty has differentiated its projects under six brands ‐ 'Signature': Uber luxury residences, 'Signia': Ultra luxury residences, 'Sunteck City' & 'Sunteck Park': Premium luxury residences, 'Sunteck Beach Residences': Marquee Luxury Destination, 'Sunteck World': Aspirational luxury residences, 'Sunteck': Commercial & Retail developments. The company has been a trendsetter in creating iconic destinations such as the flagship project, Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Sunteck City in Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon and SunteckWorld at Naigaon ‐ the largest township of MMR's Western Suburbs.

MAHARERA NO.: PR1331012602464. Details available at https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in. The real estate project "Sunteck Belvedere Park is being developed by "Amenity Buildcon PVT LTD" (promoter) in a phase-wise manner.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statements. Sunteck Realty Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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