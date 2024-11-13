Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar To Mentor Project "Mission Kamyab" In Gujarat

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 13: Renowned educator and Founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar, will guide a new project - Mission Kamyab - in Gujarat.

On the lines of the Super 30, the "Mission Kamyab" project will provide free accommodation, food and education for 40 students. Students will receive help and guidance to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for two years. GD Goenka International School, Surat, will host the initiative.

Anand Kumar's Super 30 initiative has successfully guided hundreds of students from underprivileged sections to secure admissions in India's premier institutions, gaining both national and international acclaim.

In sync with Super 30's tradition, the organisers have stated that in Gujarat as well, financial difficulties will no longer be an obstacle for meritorious students. The objective of "Mission Kamyab" is to adopt a holistic approach to education, combining competitive exam preparation with school education to provide students with a rich learning experience.

Speaking at the launch of "Mission Kamyab", Anand Kumar expressed his appreciation for the initiative. He expressed happiness that students in Gujarat will also now be able to prepare for JEET and NEET for free on the same lines as the Super 30 model. He noted that the initiative has been launched in the interest of students from underprivileged sections, and he considered it his privilege to have the opportunity to guide students in their pursuits.

An entrance exam for enrolling under "Mission Kamyab" is scheduled for December 1. Detailed information about the same is available on www.missionkamyab.com. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to be part of a movement that could shape your academic career and empower your future. Your path to JEE and NEET success starts with Mission Kamyab

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)