Superleap Raises INR 36 Cr to Build the AI-Native Alternative to Legacy CRMs

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Superleap, the enterprise AI CRM platform for modern revenue teams, announced it has raised INR 36 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Peak XV's Surge. The funding will support the company's enterprise go-to-market expansion, accelerate its efforts to build the AI-native CRM category in India, and further strengthen its product and platform capabilities.

For a decade, the CRM has been a system of records that sales reps feed and rarely trust, a reporting obligation, not a tool for selling. As enterprise sales teams increasingly adopt AI across their workflows, CRM platforms are evolving from systems of record to intelligent revenue operating systems. Superleap replaces legacy CRM platforms with an AI-native architecture, assisting the deployment in weeks, with zero business disruption.

Superleap's founders know the problem from the inside. Subham Kumar Boundia, Alok Maurya, and Saurabh Maheshwari were operators at Unacademy from its early days, where they bought and fought legacy CRMs, and eventually built the in-house system their sales teams actually used. They later founded Altworld, a Peak XV's Surge-backed venture, before returning to the enterprise software problem they knew best.

Superleap has grown 10x over the past year, with customers across BFSI, SaaS, education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and media. The platform is now used by enterprises including Razorpay, Aakash Education, MediBuddy, HCL GUVI, Cars24, PagarBook, Plum, Qube Cinema, and Superhealth.

Commenting on the fundraise, Subham Kumar Boundia, Co-founder & CEO, Superleap, said, "Superleap has a simple ambition: to make companies love their CRM again. As revenue teams increasingly move towards AI-native systems, we believe real AI adoption cannot happen without a change in the core system of record. We are building an agentic operating system that can actively support the entire revenue motion driven by humans & AI agents in tandem, enabled through an in-house Forward Deployed Engineering service model. This fundraise will help us accelerate our product development, expand our enterprise presence, elevate the customer service standards further and advance our mission of reimagining the CRM category for modern revenue teams."

Among its recent deployments, Razorpay migrated 10M+ data records to Superleap in just 45 days with no business disruption, while Aakash Education successfully transitioned around 5K counsellors across 400 locations in India under 60 days, enabling 5X faster change management for business and reducing sales technology costs by over 50%.

Customer Testimonials:

"Superleap is a modern CRM that exceeded our expectations. From day one, we had complete platform parity with our previous CRM, along with powerful built-in generative AI capabilities that have meaningfully improved our sales enablement workflows. The AI features have helped our account managers work more efficiently, surface relevant insights faster, and spend more time engaging with customers instead of managing CRM tasks. Overall, Superleap has delivered a fast implementation, a modern and easy-to-use platform, and AI capabilities that have added real value to our sales teams. It's been a fantastic experience, and we would strongly recommend it to any organization looking for a next-generation CRM platform."

-- Tejas Gowda, VP, Product, Razorpay

"Partnering with Superleap has been a genuine step-change for us. What stood out immediately was their speed of execution -- they moved fast, understood our requirements, and had a working solution in our hands far quicker than we're used to. Their AI capabilities have been the real differentiator: intelligent lead prioritization and automation that took a lot of manual guesswork out of the funnel and let our team focus on the conversations that matter. Along the way, they helped us streamline processes that had been clunky for years, and the efficiency gains have been felt across the whole vertical. Superleap has been a proactive, sharp partner."

-- Siddarth Khandelwal, Cars24 Group

"Migrating from Salesforce to Superleap in just