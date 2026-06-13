'Supply Chain Is Vital to Healthcare and Public Welfare': Gujarat Health Minister at Procurement Supply Chain Conference 2026

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13: Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Friday said that India's supply chain strength will play a decisive role in the country's next phase of economic growth, healthcare security, emergency preparedness and public welfare.

Speaking at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference 2026, held at The Leela, Ahmedabad, the Minister said that supply chains are no longer limited to business efficiency, but have become central to how nations protect lives, strengthen public systems and build long-term resilience. Organised by Blue Ocean Corporation, the event brought together 500+ industry experts across the world.

Supply Chain and India's Health Security

"Supply chain is not limited to business alone. It is equally important in healthcare, medicines, emergency response, and public welfare," said Praful Pansheriya, Minister of Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education, Gujarat. "Health security is the truest expression of Atmanirbharta because a nation that commands its pharmaceuticals, cold chain, and medical logistics commands its own future," he added.

The Minister's remarks placed the spotlight on a critical national concern: the ability of essential medicines, vaccines, medical equipment and emergency supplies to reach people quickly and reliably, especially during times of crisis.

His address also underlined the growing importance of pharmaceutical supply chains, cold-chain infrastructure, medical logistics and procurement systems in strengthening India's healthcare outcomes.

Gujarat's Role in India's Growth Mission

The debut edition of IPSC in Ahmedabad came at a time when Gujarat continues to play a central role in India's manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, ports, logistics, infrastructure and enterprise-led growth.

With India positioning itself as a global manufacturing and supply chain hub, Gujarat's industrial ecosystem is increasingly important to the country's ambitions in trade competitiveness, export growth, healthcare delivery and economic resilience.

The discussions at the conference reflected this larger national context, focusing on how stronger supply chain systems can support India's vision of Atmanirbharta, inclusive growth and global competitiveness.

Highlights from Leaders

Sourav Ganguly, Member of the Board, Blue Ocean Corporation and former Indian cricket captain, addressed the gathering and spoke about leadership, resilience and the need to empower professionals for India's growth journey.

"I have seen IPSC grow across different editions, and what makes this platform special is its ability to bring people together with a larger purpose," said Ganguly. "Our mission is to empower professionals and help them become part of India's growth story," he added.

In a special address, Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, highlighted India's growing role in global trade and economic diplomacy, noting that strong supply chains will be essential to strengthening the country's competitiveness, resilience, and global partnerships.

The event was also graced by the presence of visionary leaders, including Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Serving Officer of the Indian Air Force; and Dr. Pushpinder S. Puniha, Chairperson of the Consultative Group on Tax Policy, NITI Aayog, and Advisory Board Member, Blue Ocean Corporation, among others.

Blue Ocean Corporation's Capability Development Mission

Experts at the event discussed procurement excellence, logistics transformation, healthcare supply chains, manufacturing competitiveness, global trade shifts, AI-led visibility, predictive control and India's rising role in global supply networks.

Blue Ocean Corporation is also driving a global mission titled Education for All, a non-profit initiative aimed at inspiring one million learners worldwide by making quality professional education accessible across barriers of language, location and affordability.

As part of its international education vision, Blue Ocean has partnered with the University of Wales for executive education programmes. Through these initiatives, the organisation seeks to empower students, working professionals and aspiring leaders with future-ready skills, strengthening India's talent base and supporting the country's larger vision of inclusive growth and global competitiveness.

"The future belongs to professionals who can learn, adapt, and lead with confidence. Procurement and supply chain are changing with technology, sustainability, and global risk," said Dr Sathya Menon, Chairman & Managing Director, Blue Ocean Corporation. "Education must prepare learners not only for jobs but for leadership in a changing world," he added.

Strengthening Cross-Border Professional Collaboration

IPSC Ahmedabad builds upon Blue Ocean Corporation's history of hosting international conferences across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, Egypt and India. The organisation has outlined plans to expand its conference footprint further this year, with a focus on deepening its presence across strategic global markets and strengthening cross-border professional collaboration.

Headquartered in London, Blue Ocean Corporation is a Superbrand in the training arena. With over 28 years of excellence, 650,000+ alumni, 2,500+ corporate partners and more than 30 international awards, the organisation continues to work across training, consulting, executive education and professional development.

The Ahmedabad edition concluded with a clear message: supply chain strength is no longer just about business growth. It is central to India's healthcare security, public welfare, manufacturing competitiveness, talent development and long-term national resilience.

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