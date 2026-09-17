Surat-Based Cinesta Expands Multi-Format Video Production Across Corporate, Retail and Public-Sector Markets

VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 17: Surat-headquartered video production studio Cinesta has expanded its production practice across corporate films, commercials, documentaries, entertainment, short-form digital content, live events, animation and visual effects, as businesses and institutions across India increasingly use video as a core part of communication.

With more than 12 years in the industry, Cinesta has developed a production model that works across commercial, corporate, institutional and public-interest communication. The studio operates from Surat, with a corporate office in Mumbai, and was founded by Aman Sukhadia and Yug Italiya, with Sukhadia continuing to serve as its chief executive.

The expansion comes as video becomes increasingly integrated into how organisations communicate with customers, employees, investors and wider audiences. Companies are now using video across websites, social media, advertising campaigns, corporate communication, investor presentations, events and public-awareness initiatives, creating demand for production partners capable of working across multiple formats.

Cinesta's work spans seven broad areas, including corporate films and documentaries, commercials and advertisements, entertainment and narrative films, short-form content for platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, live event coverage and streaming, animation and visual effects. The studio also works closely with Saadho Media , a Surat-based branding and content agency founded by Italiya and Sukhadia, on brand strategy and campaign direction.

Among its commercial work are campaigns for jewellery and retail brands including Kalamandir Jewellers, Verma Jewellers, House of Rings and Saffron Star Jewels . The studio's work in this segment includes the "Saj Dhaj Ke" campaign for Kalamandir Jewellers, alongside commercial and campaign production for other brands in the jewellery and retail sector.

Cinesta's production portfolio also extends into narrative filmmaking and entertainment. Its Gujarati musical short film Hari Tu , released in 2022, has received three awards on the festival circuit. Another short film, Bhagwan , is available on streaming platforms including Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

The studio has also undertaken projects for public communication. Its Cyber Sanjivani campaign, developed for Surat's cyber crime cell, focused on educating residents about online fraud and digital safety. The project represents another area in which video is increasingly being used beyond commercial advertising, as a tool for awareness and public communication.

Cinesta follows a three-stage production process covering pre-production, production and post-production . The pre-production stage includes research, scripting and budgeting, followed by the shoot and then post-production, including editing, sound design and visual effects. Keeping these stages within an integrated production workflow, the studio says, enables continuity in creative direction from the initial concept through final delivery.

Its client portfolio spans several sectors, including jewellery and retail, education, manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, government institutions and community organisations. Organisations the studio has worked with include Kalamandir Jewellers, House of Rings, Saffron Star Jewels, P P Savani University, KP Group, Hardten, Mantra, Swastik Oil, Angel One, Rajhans Group, Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), Gujarat Police, Fostaa, Gujarat Guardian, Terapanth Mahasabha and SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) .

As organisations continue to increase their reliance on visual communication, production studios are increasingly being evaluated not only on their ability to execute individual shoots, but also on their ability to handle different formats and communication objectives under one production ecosystem. Cinesta's expansion reflects this broader shift, bringing commercial advertising, corporate storytelling, entertainment, digital content, events and public communication into a single production practice.

More information about Cinesta is available at cinesta.in. Details about Saadho Media are available at saadhomedia.com.

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