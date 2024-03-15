Surej KP Takes the Helm as CEO of Intelliswift, Following Pat Patel

BusinessWire India

Newark (California) [US], March 15: Intelliswift Software Inc., a renowned global leader in IT services, is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition aimed at fostering continued growth and innovation. Specializing in delivering Digital Product Engineering, Data Management & Analytics, AI, Cloud, Digital Enterprise, and MSP/VMS staffing solutions, the company is poised for an exciting phase of growth.

Surej KP assumes the pivotal role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bringing a wealth of experience and visionary approach to steer the company into its next phase of success, emphasizing a robust growth trajectory. The transition sees former CEO Pat Patel move into the role of Executive Chairman to continue supporting strategic initiatives at Intelliswift.

Having joined Intelliswift in 2019, Surej has been instrumental in strengthening its position in the competitive technology landscape over the past five years. As the President, he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's culture, expanding its service offerings, and strengthening its market presence as a global services and solutions provider. Surej's extensive experience, gleaned from management roles at UST Global, Cognizant, and TCS, uniquely positions him to navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.

"We are excited to have Surej as our new CEO. His unwavering commitment to excellence and strategic foresight will undoubtedly propel Intelliswift to new heights of success, further solidifying our position as an industry leader. Since joining, Surej has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled dedication to our company values. With a deep-rooted belief in our core values of integrity, passion, respect, and transparency, Surej is not merely a leader but a living embodiment of our guiding principles," said Pat Patel.

"The leadership transition marks a significant milestone in our company's journey. As we look forward to a future defined by sustained achievement and pioneering innovation, we cordially invite all stakeholders to join us in celebrating Surej's appointment as CEO," added Pat.

"Watching Surej evolve over the last few years to earn the right to be a CEO has been a pleasure. Surej's experience with large SIs will help Intelliswift achieve its near term and long-term goals of going up the value chain and becoming more mature in its agile service delivery," said Phaneesh Murthy, board member of Intelliswift.

Surej shared his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Intelliswift. I am excited to drive forward our mission, ensuring continued success and growth in the global market."

As Intelliswift's new CEO, Surej will guide the company in its strategic initiatives, focusing on innovation, client satisfaction, and driving sustained growth.

In tandem with this leadership transition, Intelliswift is set to unveil a fresh brand identity for its Managed Service Provider (MSP) business unit, marking a strategic initiative that reflects the company's commitment to meeting the needs of its clients.

