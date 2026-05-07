Surprise Visit! Gujarat Titans Stars Drop in on HCG Cancer Survivors to Honor Their Fight

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7: -- In the middle of the high-intensity, players from the Gujarat Titans took a meaningful pause from the field to engage in a different kind of battle--the fight against cancer.

In a unique collaboration with HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), India's largest dedicated cancer care network, members of the franchise surprised patients and long-term survivors at HCG Aastha Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad. What began as a routine day of treatment transformed into an uplifting experience, as players spent time listening to patient journeys, sharing conversations, and offering encouragement.

Moving beyond traditional meet-and-greet formats, the interaction focused on genuine human connection--bringing moments of normalcy, joy, and inspiration to individuals navigating physically and emotionally demanding cancer treatments.

"Medicine treats the disease, but moments like these help heal the spirit," said Dr. Manish Mattoo, Executive Director & CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Ltd. "The presence of the Gujarat Titans created a sense of collective encouragement. It reinforces an important truth in oncology that recovery is not just clinical, but deeply emotional. At HCG, we are committed to building an ecosystem where care extends beyond treatment into support, resilience, and human connection."

The visit is part of HCG's broader approach to cancer care, which integrates clinical excellence with emotional and psychological well-being--an area gaining increasing recognition globally as a critical component of patient outcomes.

For many patients, particularly younger individuals, the interaction offered a rare break from the clinical environment allowing them to reconnect with a sense of normalcy and optimism.

"You can visibly see the shift in patients when they experience unexpected moments of joy," said Dr. Bharat Gadhavi, Regional Director, HCG Hospitals Gujarat & Rajasthan. "Cancer treatment can be exhausting, both mentally and physically. Interactions like these especially with figures they admire help ease anxiety and build renewed strength alongside medical care."

Executing such an initiative within an active oncology environment requires careful coordination and sensitivity.

"This was not just a visit it was a thoughtfully planned experience," said Sudarshan Bhamare, Chief Operating Officer, HCG Aastha Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad. "The Gujarat Titans players were extremely mindful and empathetic in their interactions. The focus was always on the patients, their comfort, and their journey."

As healthcare continues to evolve, such collaborations signal a broader shift--where institutions and communities come together to address not just the disease, but the human experience of healing.

HCG Aastha Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad

HCG Aastha Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad, is the first dedicated, private, and comprehensive cancer centre in Gujarat, founded with the aim of consistently providing high-quality, result-oriented cancer care by adopting global innovations. The hospital provides quality cancer care treatment through Surgical, Radiation & Medical Oncology, all under one roof with a full range of diagnostics. The team is supported by a qualified and trained team of junior doctors, dietician, physiotherapist & clinical psychologist, who are available to provide complete support to the patients. The clinical team is also supported by a qualified and trained nursing team in areas of operation theatres, emergency, and critical care.

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