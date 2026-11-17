PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 17: India's laptop buyers are prioritizing performance while showing growing interest in AI capabilities, according to a consumer study conducted by Counterpoint Research in India in collaboration with Qualcomm. The study surveyed more than 2,000 consumers planning to purchase a Windows laptop in the next three months, with a budget of ₹50,000 or above. One in three respondents is considering replacing their current laptop because it cannot handle heavy workloads, while 40% cite the processor as an important consideration when choosing their next device. AI is also emerging as a purchase driver, with 45% rating AI assistants as extremely useful and 59% willing to spend more than 10% above their budget for an AI-powered laptop. Interest in Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops is also growing, with 24% open to purchasing one.

People mainly upgrade their laptop because it is too slow. The top two reasons are that the laptop is not powerful enough (33%) and that it struggles running multiple applications at once (32%). As a result, when choosing a new laptop, most buyers (66%) look at features and specifications before considering brand reputation and after sale support. The processor matters most (40%), followed by RAM (38%) and storage (37%).

After performance, growing AI needs are the next big driver people plan to buy a new laptop. About one in three respondents (31%) are considering a new laptop because their current device does not support the AI features they need. AI assistants are perceived as highly valuable, with 45% rating them extremely useful. Currently, AI is used most for browsing or searching (49%), creating presentations (45%), and working in Microsoft Word (44%).

Commenting on AI's growing role in laptop buying, Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, said, "AI has moved from a nice-to-have feature to something people expect from their next laptop. After performance, buyers demand that the device provides AI features they now use every day. Most of that use is simple and practical, like searching, building presentations and working with documents, and, as AI provides these services well, AI assistants are rated highly. Due to the increased reliance on AI, consumers' willingness to spend rises, with 59% ready to pay over 10% above their budget for an AI-powered laptop. This growing appetite for AI, coupled with buyers' focus on performance, gives Snapdragon a real opening in the premium Windows segment."

Innovation (41%) is the top perception associated with Snapdragon as a processor brand. When it comes to purchase consideration, 1 in 4 respondents (24%) are open to buying a Snapdragon-powered Windows laptop. Interest is higher among Millennials (35%) and salaried professionals (38%). The key purchase drivers are value for money (33%), fast and responsive performance (31%), premium design and build quality (30%), and a fast wake-up and always-ready experience (30%).

About the Study

Counterpoint Research conducted a consumer study in India in collaboration with Qualcomm, to understand changing laptop usage and buying needs. Counterpoint Research surveyed 2,000+ consumers planning to buy a laptop in the next three months. The respondents prefer Windows laptops and have a budget of ₹50,000 or above. The sample covered a diverse mix of key demographic segments.

About Counterpoint Research

Counterpoint Research is a global market research firm specializing in products across the technology ecosystem. We advise a diverse range of clients - from smartphone OEMs to chipmakers and channel players to Big Tech - through our offices located in the world's major innovation hubs, manufacturing clusters and commercial centers. Our analyst team, led by seasoned experts, engages with stakeholders across the enterprise - from the C-suite to professionals in strategy, analyst relations (AR), market intelligence (MI), business intelligence (BI), product and marketing - to deliver services spanning market data, industry thought leadership and consulting. Our core areas of coverage include AI, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Displays, eSIM, IoT, Location Platforms, Macroeconomics, Manufacturing, Networks and Infrastructure, Semiconductors, Smartphones and Wearables. Visit our Insights page to explore our publicly available market data, insights and thought leadership, and to understand our focus, meet our analysts and start a conversation.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large-scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high-performance, low-power computing and industry-leading connectivity-powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

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