Surya Roshni Honored for Excellence in Integrated Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Maharashtra Excellence Awards 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: Surya Roshni Limited, one of India's most trusted names in lighting, wires & cables, fans, home appliances, PVC pipes, water pumps, water tanks & steel pipes , was conferred with the Award for Excellence in Integrated Manufacturing & Supply Chain at the prestigious Maharashtra Excellence Awards 2026. The recognition underscores the company's five-decade journey of scaling quality manufacturing into a vital act of nation-building.

The ceremony, held in Pune, brought together industry leaders, founders, and investors to celebrate organizations delivering measurable growth and positive impact across Maharashtra. The award was presented in the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Pooja Sawant.

Maharashtra represents a key economic market for Surya Roshni, anchored by a well-established distribution network. Building on last year's strong momentum, the company is now targeting double-digit growth in the upcoming fiscal year. The state also serves as a critical demand hub for the company's steel pipes and infrastructure solutions, driven by ongoing urban and industrial development.

This accolade recognizes Surya Roshni's unique supply chain architecture. As a publicly listed Indian multinational trading on the NSE and BSE, the company holds the distinction of being the only lighting entity in India to manufacture 100 percent of its components in-house. In parallel, its steel business continues to scale with advanced manufacturing capabilities and strong participation in infrastructure, energy, and water pipeline projects. This backward-integrated approach has enabled it to command over 25 percent of the domestic market for GLS lamps and fluorescent tube lights.

"Excellence is a discipline, not merely an outcome," stated Padma Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman, Surya Roshni Limited. "Being recognized for our integrated manufacturing and supply chain in Maharashtra--a state that is central to our growth strategy--reaffirms our commitment to innovation. From our Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC) to our five manufacturing facilities, we remain focused on creating enduring value for our customers."

With a legacy that includes operating Asia's largest steel pipe manufacturing facility and exporting to 50+ countries , Surya Roshni continues to lead through technological firsts, recently expanding its ecosystem to include house wires and sustainable LED systems, solar lighting, and integrated lighting solutions for large-scale public infrastructure.

About Surya Roshni Limited

Founded in 1973, Surya Roshni Ltd. is a diversified Indian conglomerate with a strong presence across lighting solutions, consumer durables, wires & cables, fans, home appliances, PVC pipes, water pumps, water tanks, steel pipes and allied infrastructure products. The company has a strong footprint in consumer and professional lighting, offering efficient solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and large infrastructure applications.

Recognized for its integrated and backward-integrated manufacturing capabilities, robust R & D, and a strong nationwide distribution network, Surya operates five manufacturing facilities across India--Malanpur (MP), Kashipur (Uttarakhand), Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh), and Anjar (Gujarat). The Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC) in NCR further strengthens product development through stringent quality, testing, and performance standards.

With exports to over 50 countries, Surya has emerged over five decades as India's largest ERW pipe exporter and a leading name in lighting and electrical solutions. The company remains committed to sustainable manufacturing, long-term partnerships, and creating enduring value for customers, communities, and stakeholders.

www.surya.co.in

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