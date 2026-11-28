VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: Susan Electricals India Limited (BSE SME: SUSAN | 544793), a manufacturer of wires, cables and conductors serving India's electrical infrastructure and power distribution sector, has announced a proposed capital infusion of ₹19.39 crore by its promoter through a preferential issue of 7,40,000 warrants to Mrs. Mahak Jain, Promoter, at ₹262 per warrant, subject to applicable approvals. The issue price is determined as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations; 25% is payable on allotment and the balance on conversion within 18 months. Upon conversion of the warrants, the promoter group's shareholding will increase from 66.97% to 68.13%.

Management Commentary

"As we near completion of the capacity expansion plan laid out at the time of our IPO, we are already in the process of further expansion that will take our existing manufacturing facilities to 16,000 km of cable capacity. In line with our growth plans beyond FY28, we are in the process of acquiring land where the next phase of capacity expansion will be undertaken. This ₹19.39 crore investment by our promoter group reflects our confidence in the long-term value we are building."

~ Vishal Jain, Chairman & Managing Director

Earnings Highlights for H1 FY27 (₹ crore)

* Revenue from operations rose 190% YoY to ₹202.06 crore in H1 FY27, from ₹69.67 crore in H1 FY26.

* Operating profit rose 160% YoY to ₹23.78 crore, from ₹9.15 crore.

* Net profit (PAT) rose 191% YoY to ₹13.15 crore, from ₹4.53 crore. Order book & visibility

* The unexecuted order book increased ~38%, from ₹147.00 crore on 30 September 2026 to ₹203.00 crore on 18 November 2026.

* Fresh orders of ₹148.90 crore were received between 1 October and 18 November 2026, of which ₹85.00 crore (57%) are for HT Cables & MVCC.

* Including orders under finalisation of ₹250.00 crore, total order visibility stands at ₹453.00 crore. All order values are inclusive of GSTShift to higher-value products: revenue mix

* The share of HT cables & MVCC in revenue increased from 0.75% in H1 FY26 to 19.36% in H1 FY27.

* LT cables & conductors contributed 47.8% of revenue (46.8% in H1 FY26), winding wire 29.1% (40.4%) and others 3.7% (12.1%).

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