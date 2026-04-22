Suzlon Unveils 'Blue Sky' Product with 5 MW and 6.3 MW Turbines for International Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Suzlon today unveiled its next-generation 'Blue Sky' product platform at WindEurope Annual Event 2026 in Madrid, introducing its new line of larger, high-capacity S175 (5 MW) and S163 (6.3 MW) wind turbines. As part of its Suzlon 2.0 strategy, the platform will debut in Europe, one of the world's most advanced markets. Engineered for scalability, the platform comes in two variant models S175 (5 MW) for low wind regimes and S163 (6.3 MW) for moderate to high wind regimes, enabling customers to optimise performance across diverse site profiles.

Designed to harness the potential of wind energy across the European markets, in line with stringent regulatory and diverse grid conditions, the platform goes beyond turbine performance, delivering grid- integrated, data-driven, and lifecycle-optimised solutions tailored for the new energy landscape.

Built on insights of three decades from 21.5 GW Suzlon turbines operating globally, the Blue Sky product platform offers greater reliability, higher energy yields, and reduced levelised cost of energy (LCoE).

Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Backed by 25 years in Europe, presence in 11 EU markets, and 21.5 GW wind installed globally, Suzlon combines deep regional insights with global scale. Our R & D ecosystems across Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark powers next-generations turbines purpose- built for Europe's matured wind landscape. Our S163 (6.3 MW) and S175 (5 MW) turbines, with tip heights up to 250m will enable developers to unlock higher returns across diverse site conditions and optimise project economics."

Paulo Soares, President, Europe, Suzlon Group, said, "Our Blue Sky product platform gives customers much required flexibility by seamlessly adapting to diverse wind regimes, grid conditions, and evolving permitting frameworks while maximizing asset value. As one of the earliest adopters of wind power, Europe is now entering into a decisive repowering phase, and Suzlon's is well positioned to support this transition with 2.x MW and 3.x MW wind turbines to deliver site-specific smart solutions."

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