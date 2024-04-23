SVP India Announces Third Season of Fast Pitch, a Virtual Fundraising Event for NGOs

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: Social Venture Partners India (SVP India), one of the country's largest platforms for engaged philanthropy, announces the next edition of its marquee event "Fast Pitch", designed to empower NGOs to increase awareness of their work and to raise unrestricted funding. Fast Pitch is a carefully designed program for NGO leaders to hone their storytelling skills and showcase their work to a diverse audience of potential donors. The donors are everyday citizens spread across our country, who want to be part of innovative programs that make positive changes in the lives of the less fortunate.

In the last three years, Fast Pitch has received applications from over 375 NGOs across the country. But only 12 of these NGOs are selected annually for the final cohort. A selection committee comprising SVP partners from various geographies evaluates these NGOs based on their potential for impact, scalability, sustainability and overall feasibility. The 12 selected NGOs then undergo training and coaching sessions led by the renowned storytelling coach, Ravishankar Iyer, along with three dedicated SVP partners, to craft and present their organization's impactful story within just 5 minutes. Over the past two years, over 2700 people have tuned into the virtual event, heard pitches from 24 NGOs and raised an impressive Rs. 7.62 crores in donations, proving that Fast Pitch is truly a game-changer for the social sector.

The grand finale event for Fast Pitch 2024 will be held virtually on April 25, 2024. SVP India invites all stakeholders, including philanthropists, corporates and individuals passionate about social impact, to join and support these exceptional NGOs at Fast Pitch 2024. You may register for the event here: svpindia.org/fast-pitch-2024.

Speaking about the significance of Fast Pitch, Govind Iyer, All India Chairperson, SVP India stated, "Fast Pitch embodies our commitment to helping grassroots NGOs that are making a positive difference. It gives these organisations a wide-reaching platform to share the story of their meaningful work - this inspired me to bring Fast Pitch to India three years ago. Through this platform, we want to give these changemakers a voice and connect them with donors who want to hear their stories and support their work in a curated format."

The 12 NGOs shortlisted are working in areas such as education, skill building, disability, women's empowerment, prison reform and eliminating hunger. Among the finalists are:

1. Alokit - Building capacity of school leaders (Principals and Headmistress) of Government schools in India. They also support government partners to design professional development programs for school leaders and support them in making policy decisions related to school education.

2. Anahat Foundation - Improving access to primary and preventive healthcare for the urban poor in Bengaluru. They work on the philosophy that healthcare should be accessible and affordable for all citizens.

3. Bridges of Sports Foundation - Developing India's fastest sprinters from rural communities and promoting socio-economic growth through sports. They champion a unique and empowering approach of sports excellence through a hyperlocal, community-led model.

4. Dream School Foundation - Breaking the cycle of socio-economic vulnerability through education and skill-building programs in Bangalore. They work closely with the Education Department and are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) of the Government of India.

5. Happy Feet Home Foundation - Supporting children with life-threatening illnesses and advocating for palliative care awareness. They provide various services to enable the overall well-being of children and youth.

6. Jayam Trust - Protecting the rights of children with disabilities and fostering inclusivity through community engagement. They use evidence-based practice techniques under a safe learning environment, with qualified special educators and therapists.

7. Khaana Chahiye Foundation - Working towards the Sustainable Development Goal of 'Zero Hunger' in the Mumbai metropolitan region. They are a citizen's movement organisation with volunteer-driven relief operations.

8. Project Second Chance - Transforming the prison system and reintegrating prisoners into society through entrepreneurial interventions. Their focus is to revamp the prison as an institution and make society safer.

9. Purnata - Combating human trafficking through holistic approaches focused on prevention and rehabilitation. They also conduct Rescue, Rehabilitation and Reintegration efforts - offering Education & Job skill training initiatives to the rescued.

10. Tamahar Trust - Providing rehabilitation services for children with brain damage and promoting inclusivity in society. They provide customised holistic interventions designed to improve their developmental needs, with a unique pedagogy catering to their social, cognitive, self-care and communication needs.

11. Tiljala Society for Human and Educational Development - Empowering marginalized communities in Kolkata through education and advocacy. They run education programs for children of rag pickers and support women to start self-help-groups (SHGs) for livelihood.

12. Vanavil Trust - Ensuring equality and dignity for Nomadic Communities in Tamil Nadu through education, livelihood and advocacy. They support multiple projects of innovative educational models, nutritional support and livelihood creation.

SVP India is a community of compassionate and accomplished individuals working towards an equitable India through structured engagement with NGOs. It has a diverse peer network of more than 500 partners across 8 major cities in India, whose time, expertise, and connections are leveraged to create a multiplier effect for our enlisted NGOs. SVP India has a well-thought-out approach to philanthropy where it carefully assesses and onboards credible NGOs, ensuring that the support goes where it's needed the most.

