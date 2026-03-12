Swiggy and HDFC Bank Elevate Everyday and Travel Rewards with the Launch of Two New Co-branded Credit Cards

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12: Swiggy, India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, and HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank, today announced the expansion of their co-branded credit card portfolio with the launch of two new variants: the Swiggy BLCK HDFC Bank Credit Card and the Swiggy Ornge HDFC Bank Credit Card. The Swiggy BLCK and Ornge HDFC Bank Credit Cards are designed to maximize value across food, quick commerce, lifestyle, and travel. Card members will enjoy enhanced, category-leading cashback on Swiggy and premium partner platforms, alongside exclusive instant discounts on Cleartrip and Nykaa. The expanded portfolio offers up to ₹48,000 in annual savings, bringing elevated, everyday benefits to a wider segment of consumers.

These new cards are designed to seamlessly integrate into the modern consumer's lifestyle, delivering exceptional value and maximizing rewards on high-frequency everyday spending, from food delivery and quick commerce to dining out, lifestyle shopping, and travel. Existing users of the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card continue to enjoy strong cashback benefits across Swiggy and over 30+ leading online platforms like Cleartrip, Nykaa, Paytm Travel, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

A stronger rewards ecosystem

Building on the success of the inaugural 2023 launch, both new and existing card members will now have access to a robust suite of elevated travel and lifestyle benefits. This includes instant discounts and additional cashback on leading partner platforms, Cleartrip: Flat 19% off + 5% cashback on hotel bookings; Flat 6% off + 5% cashback on flight bookings; and Flat 5% off + 5% cashback across all Nykaa apps.

The variants amplify the cashback earning in the 5% category across various merchants, along with the Swiggy cashback.

The Swiggy BLCK HDFC Bank Credit Card targets lifestyle spenders with 10% cashback on Swiggy, up to 5% on leading entertainment, travel, and e-commerce platforms, 1% cashback on other transactions, and a complimentary 3-month Swiggy One BLCK membership. For frequent everyday shoppers, the Swiggy Ornge HDFC Bank Credit Card delivers 5% cashback across Swiggy and a broad range of essential online categories from travel to local cabs, 1% cashback on other transactions, and a 12-month Swiggy One membership.

On the latest launch, Phani Kishan Addepalli - Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder, Swiggy Ltd., said, "The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card was launched two years ago to make everyday spending more rewarding and convenient. As consumers spend more across lifestyle categories, they're seeking payment solutions that deliver meaningful value. With the launch of the BLCK and Ornge cards, we're making our co-branded card more accessible and relevant- helping users unlock greater rewards across the Swiggy ecosystem, shopping, travel, and beyond."

Speaking about the new variants, Vidya Pradeep, Head - Credit and Debit Cards Product and Portfolio, HDFC Bank said, "This expanded partnership with Swiggy reflects our focus on building differentiated, category-led propositions. By introducing two distinct variants, we are offering customers greater flexibility, deeper rewards, and meaningful value across high-frequency and premium spending categories."

Availability: The Swiggy BLCK & Ornge HDFC Bank Credit Cards will be rolled out in a phased manner. Prospective card members can apply seamlessly through the Swiggy app or via HDFC Bank's digital channels. The applicable card variant will be issued based on customer eligibility.*

(Terms and conditions apply. Issuance is subject to HDFC Bank's internal credit and eligibility guidelines).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931442/Swiggy_HDFC_Cards.jpg

