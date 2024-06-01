Switch refined sugar: Jaggery may aid digestion, heart health, and weight management, says expert

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 1: Amid a global rise in metabolic disorders such as gut health issues, heart diseases, and obesity, organic jaggery is gaining significant recognition for its exceptional health benefits in both Indian and international markets. India's jaggery market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.31 per cent from 2024 to 2032, with the market size reaching INR 63.51 1 billion in 2023.

Clinical Dietitian and Diabetes Educator Ms. Kanikka Malhotra says, "Jaggery's appeal goes beyond its delicious taste. Unlike refined sugar, which is stripped of its nutrients during processing, jaggery retains a wealth of antioxidants. These antioxidants help combat free radicals in the body, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease."

Malhotra further highlights jaggery's potential for digestive health and asserts, "Jaggery is a natural source of minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron. These minerals may play a role in aiding digestion and preventing constipation. Additionally, the presence of potassium in jaggery may help regulate blood pressure, potentially contributing to better heart health."

However, Malhotra emphasizes moderation as key, stating, "Remember, jaggery is still a form of sugar. It's best to consume it in moderation and limit your overall intake of added sugars. Jaggery offers a natural sweetness with a potential health boost, making it a compelling option for those seeking a more balanced approach to their diet."

With obesity affecting 1 in 8 people globally2, according to a World Health Organization report, metabolic disorders like obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure are widespread. Incorporating jaggery into diets offers a hopeful solution.

Mukesh Singh, Founder and Director of Jivamrit Agro Organic Foods, says, "Given the health benefits and growing demand for organic jaggery, our goal is to make organic food products, including jaggery, affordable and accessible to everyone. This will help people include these healthy options in their diet, supporting their efforts to stay fit and prevent metabolic diseases."

Singh adds further, "Jivamrit's organic jaggery is naturally processed from specially grown sugarcane and is rich in essential vitamins and minerals. It helps reduce water retention, boosts metabolism, and supports weight loss. Recognizing the needs of health-conscious consumers, Jivamrit has introduced both organic jaggery and jaggery powder."

For more information, please visit, https://jivamritorganic.com/

Globally, the Netherlands is the top jaggery exporter, followed by the United States, Germany, Malaysia, and Slovakia3. Organic jaggery's health benefits are gaining worldwide acceptance.

Organic jaggery is gaining global acceptance due to its significant health benefits. By providing naturally processed jaggery, Jivamrit aims to contribute to a healthier nation, ensuring that consumers have access to a nutritious alternative to refined sugar.

