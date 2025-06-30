Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce Announces Final Phase of UG & PG Admissions for Academic Year 2025-26

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 30: Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC), one of Pune's premier educational institutions, has announced the release of its 3rd Merit List for Undergraduate (UG) admissions for the academic year 2025-26. Admissions based on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th UG merit lists are currently ongoing, with the final deadline for all UG admissions being June 30, 2025.

The 4th Merit List for Undergraduate (UG) programmes at Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce has now been declared. Students shortlisted in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th merit lists are required to complete their admission process by June 26, 2025. This marks the final deadline for all UG merit list-based admissions for the academic year 2025-26. Applicants are advised to complete the necessary formalities within the stipulated timeline to secure their admission.

This marks the final call for prospective undergraduate applicants to confirm their seats in SCAC's competitive and in-demand programmes, including B.A., B.Com., and industry-integrated B.Com, specialisations with global accreditations like ACCA (UK), Business Analytics (IoA, UK), and CMA (IMA, USA).

Meanwhile, the Postgraduate (PG) admission based on the declared merit list will close on 26th June, with programmes including M.A. in English, Economics, and M.Com. with specialisations in Business and Technology Management and Finance. For the M.A. in Psychology, shortlisted candidates will also undergo an online interview process.

Dr. Tessy Thadathil, Officiating Principal at SCAC, emphasised, "This final phase of admissions marks an important moment for aspiring students to take charge of their academic journey. At SCAC, we don't just offer degrees; we nurture curiosity, critical thinking, and a global outlook. We invite students to join a legacy of excellence that empowers them to lead with purpose, integrity, and vision in every field they pursue."

Important Dates:

* Undergraduate pre-merit applications will be accepted until June 30, 2025

* For PG programs, admissions for all first merit list will close on 26th June

* MA Psychology Merit List to be declared soon

Eligibility Criteria:

UG admissions remain strictly merit-based, with selection dependent on the aggregate percentage of all subjects in the qualifying 10+2 examination. 'Best of Four' or 'Best of Five' percentages will not be accepted. Reservation policies are applicable as per Government of Maharashtra guidelines for eligible candidates.

For PG programmes, applicants must hold a relevant bachelor's degree. Those applying for M.A. Psychology must have completed a B.A. or B.Sc. in Psychology.

The admission process includes submission of the pre-merit online form, uploading of required documents, and payment of the non-refundable application processing fee of ₹1500 through digital payment modes. Applicants are urged to regularly check the official college website and registered email for updates on merit lists and next steps. All official communication will be done only through the college website and applicant email IDs.

For more information on eligibility criteria, document requirements, detailed programme descriptions and confirmation of the dates, please visit the official college website at symbiosiscollege.edu.in.

