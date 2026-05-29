Synergy Quantum Launches SynQ MythGuard, an AI-Powered MythosBreaker Tool for Complete Discovery and Protection Against Mythos Attacks

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 29: Synergy Quantum today announced the launch of SynQ MythGuard, an AI-powered MythosBreaker tool that gives organisations complete discovery and protection against Mythos-class threats: the emerging risks of a new era in which highly capable, AI-driven systems can identify, chain, and exploit software vulnerabilities at machine speed. The Mythos-defence edition of Synergy Quantum's exposure-intelligence platform, MythGuard is built for a landscape transformed by the arrival of Mythos, which has placed governments, critical infrastructure operators, defence organisations, and enterprises worldwide on alert.

The launch marks a decisive step in the industry's response to a challenge that has quietly changed shape. The problem is no longer only about discovering the next CVE or vulnerability. The bigger challenge is exposure velocity: how quickly weaknesses can be identified, correlated, weaponised, and potentially exploited in increasingly AI-driven environments, set against how slowly organisations have traditionally been able to remediate them. SynQ MythGuard is built to close that gap, giving defenders a continuous, machine-speed view of where they are exposed and a clear, prioritised path to act.

A new class of threat

Across the public and private sectors, security leaders are voicing growing concern about AI-driven and Mythos-style threats. Governments and defence organisations are reassessing national resilience, critical infrastructure operators in energy, finance, healthcare, and transport face the prospect of automated adversaries probing their environments without pause, and technology firms are finding that the surface they must defend now spans code, cloud, identity, cryptography, and the fast-emerging world of AI agents.

That concern crystallised in April 2026, when Anthropic unveiled Claude Mythos, a frontier artificial intelligence model that demonstrated the ability to autonomously discover previously unknown software vulnerabilities across major operating systems and web browsers, including flaws that had gone undetected for years. Access to the model has been deliberately restricted to a coalition of responsible organisations rather than released to the public. Even so, its arrival has been widely described as an inflection point for cybersecurity: clear evidence that advanced AI can now uncover serious weaknesses at a scale and speed beyond the reach of human researchers and conventional tooling.

For defenders, the implications run in two directions. In the immediate term, AI-driven discovery is bringing a rising number of genuine, high-severity vulnerabilities to light, each of which organisations must understand and address quickly. Looking further ahead, governments, regulators, and security leaders share a common concern: that the same class of capability, in the wrong hands, could be used to identify and exploit weaknesses faster than organisations relying on periodic scans and quarterly patch cycles could hope to respond. SynQ MythGuard is purpose-built for this environment, positioned not against ordinary cyberattacks but against the distinct risks of an era in which AI exploit vulnerabilities far faster than they have traditionally been fixed.

Protection that moves at machine speed

As the Mythos-defence edition of Synergy Quantum's exposure-intelligence platform, SynQ MythGuard answers this asymmetry with a clear philosophy. Rather than attempting to out-hack artificial intelligence, it helps organisations reduce their exploitable exposure and close the distance between discovery and response. The change it brings is best seen as a shift in how security operates day to day:

Underpinning that shift is a single, unified view of risk that Synergy Quantum calls the Exposure Graph, bringing coordinated visibility across the layers an organisation must defend, from code, dependencies and libraries to containers, cloud environments, identity infrastructure, cryptographic systems, and AI agents. Within it, the platform runs the MythGuard Defensive Loop, an ongoing cycle that moves from Discover to Correlate, Prioritise, Validate, and Remediate, so the most significant gaps are surfaced and closed first rather than waiting for the next scheduled scan.

The outcome is a meaningful reduction in exploitable security backlog and an always-on posture of visibility, governance, and remediation readiness. In keeping with Synergy Quantum's practice, the platform's deeper technical workings remain protected and are shared with qualified customers under appropriate safeguards.

A milestone for cybersecurity and digital sovereignty

The significance of SynQ MythGuard reaches beyond any single organisation's defences. As nations work to assert control over their own digital futures, the ability to see and reduce exposure at machine speed becomes a matter of sovereignty as much as security. By strengthening that capability for the institutions least able to absorb a major breach, the governments, critical industries, and global enterprises that underpin modern economies, MythGuard contributes directly to the resilience of national-scale digital ecosystems.

"The arrival of Mythos-class AI has made one thing undeniable: vulnerabilities can now be discovered far faster than most organisations are able to identify and fix them. While much of the world is still asking how to prepare for this new reality, we are proud that Synergy Quantum already has an answer. SynQ MythGuard is an AI-powered MythosBreaker tool, built for complete discovery and protection against Mythos-class threats. It is designed to help organisations strengthen their visibility, preparedness, and governance, to see their exposure with absolute clarity, and to close it before it can ever be used against them. In an era defined by AI dominance and quantum disruption, giving defenders that head start is not only sound security. It is the foundation of genuine digital sovereignty."

-- Jay Oberai, Founder, Synergy Quantum

SynQ MythGuard does not fight Mythos by out-hacking it. It removes the backlog Mythos-like systems depend on, by giving defenders machine-readable visibility across code, dependencies, libraries, containers, cloud posture, cryptography, identity and AI agent trust boundaries, so patching, hardening and governance run faster than AI systems can chain weaknesses.

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum (SQ) is a global cybersecurity company operating at the strategic convergence of AI dominance, quantum disruption, and digital sovereignty. The company engineers quantum-secure communications, post-quantum cryptographic transition frameworks, and trusted military-grade infrastructure to protect governments, critical industries, and global enterprises through one of the most consequential security transformations of the digital age. Synergy Quantum delivers comprehensive post-quantum cryptography solutions across both hardware and software domains, supporting sovereign control over cryptographic infrastructure, secure systems, and national-scale digital ecosystems.

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