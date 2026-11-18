BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: NIVEA, India's most trusted skincare brand*, launches a new TVC for NIVEA Soft featuring its brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu alongside actor and digital creator Jannat Zubair. Rooted in the philosophy of effortless skincare, the campaign highlights the importance of effective hydration and the right moisturization. The TVC aims to encourage young consumers to move beyond complicated skincare routines and focus on everyday care their skin truly needs.

The film opens with Taapsee Pannu introducing Jannat Zubair, the Gen Z 'desi baddie', who is navigating the many skincare trends and routines in search of the right face care. As Jannat finds herself overwhelmed by the influx of skincare options and trending routines, Taapsee steps in to cut through the clutter, bringing the focus on everyday moisturization.

With NIVEA Soft, everyday moisturization is effortless, offering 3X more hydration with the goodness of 100% natural Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E. NIVEA Soft is loved by Indians for its non-greasy and quick absorbing formula that gives 72 hours of hydration for fresh and softer skin.

Speaking on the TVC, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, NIVEA India, said, "As skincare awareness continues to grow among younger consumers, we want to make the fundamentals of good skincare accessible and simple. With NIVEA Soft, we aim to make everyday moisturization an easy and essential part of every skincare routine. Taapsee Pannu brings confidence and relatability to the campaign, while Jannat Zubair connects with a younger generation exploring its skincare choices. Together, they make the importance of everyday hydration relatable to consumers across generations, reminding them that while skincare trends may evolve, hydration remains essential to healthy-looking skin."

With its latest TVC, NIVEA highlights how the right moisturizer helps keep skin hydrated, nourished and healthy-looking.

The campaign will reach audiences across television, digital and social platforms, engaging Gen Z consumers while highlighting NIVEA Soft's approach to simple, science-backed skincare and the importance of consistent moisturization.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ro-wtwNDVus

*Accredited by TRA Brand Trust Report 2025

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