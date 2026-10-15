Takeda Joins Hands With Karnataka Leaders to Call for Year-Round Dengue Preparedness as Climate Change and Urbanization Reshape Dengue Risk

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: As climate change, rapid urbanization and shifting rainfall patterns continue to reshape dengue transmission across India, public health leaders, policymakers, scientists and civil society today convened for "From Awareness to Action: Advancing Dengue Prevention in Karnataka." The multi-stakeholder dialogue culminated in the endorsement of a 4-Point Call-to-Action aimed at transitioning the state from seasonal outbreak response to continuous, year-round dengue preparedness.

The high-level forum was organized with participation from Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited ("Takeda"), Mr. U.T. Khader Fareed, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka and Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka, alongside more than 20 state government representatives, leading public health institutions, researchers, innovators, academia and civil society organizations.

With over half the world's population remaining at risk for dengue,1 the dialogue comes at a critical moment as dengue continues its transformation from a seasonal outbreak concern into a year-round public health threat. Experts cautioned that lower seasonal case counts must not lead to complacency, as many of the forces driving dengue transmission, including climate change, rising temperatures and urban expansion, continue to intensify.

A Whole-of-Society Strategy Driven by Janabhāgitva

At the event, public health leaders emphasized that dengue cannot be addressed by health systems alone. Effective prevention requires coordination and awareness building across government, education, science, and local communities. The dialogue was anchored in the core Kannada principle of Janabhāgitva (people's participation and shared responsibility), recognizing that dengue prevention starts where people live, study and work.

Mr. U.T. Khader Fareed, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka said, "Karnataka's recent decline in dengue cases is encouraging, but it is not a signal to become complacent. The environmental conditions that drive dengue transmission continue to evolve, and future outbreaks remain a real possibility. Our next step is to strengthen how we predict, prevent and manage dengue by exploring new innovations in surveillance, diagnostics, vector monitoring, vaccination and community-based prevention. As scientific understanding advances, Karnataka will continue to evaluate emerging innovations and adopt approaches that are proven to be safe, effective and beneficial for our communities.

The goal is not simply fewer cases this year, but a more resilient Karnataka that is better prepared for the years ahead."

Classrooms as Catalysts that Link Health to Science and Community Action

Highlighting the pivotal role of schools, the Ministry for School Education and Literacy detailed practical school-level dengue awareness and prevention measures already under implementation and outlined a vision to integrate public health into experiential learning.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka said, "A government's responsibility is not just to treat cases after they rise but to keep numbers from rising in the first place. Karnataka is known for science, technology, and innovation, and public health must benefit from that strength. Our schools are already leveraging morning assemblies, notice boards, and parent outreach for dengue awareness. When children lead, families listen, and communities become safer. Connecting public health awareness with STEM and eco-clubs allows students to see the real-world value of what they learn."

Science-Led Partnerships for Long-Term Resilience

Participants agreed that Karnataka's recent progress against dengue should be viewed not as an endpoint, but as an opportunity to strengthen long-term resilience. As environmental and demographic changes continue to increase the risk of future outbreaks, stakeholders emphasized that the most effective defence against dengue will be a coordinated, WHO-recommended science-informed approach that combines prevention, preparedness, innovation, community awareness, public participation and vaccination throughout the year.

Dr. Mahender Nayak, Head of Intercontinental Markets, International Business Unit, Takeda said, " We need to get ahead of dengue through better science, stronger surveillance, earlier detection, wider community awareness and more informed decision-making, including the option of immunization through dengue vaccines. The opportunity before us is to shift dengue management from seasonal response to year-round preparedness. Through partnerships with governments, researchers and healthcare leaders, Takeda is committed to supporting evidence generation, scientific exchange and innovative approaches that can help communities become more resilient to dengue over the long term."

A Strategic 4-Point Blueprint for Dengue Preparedness

Public health experts from ARTPARK, Institute of Health Management & Research, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, and leading epidemiologists highlighted that dengue remains a complex and evolving public health challenge. While vector control remains essential, experts noted that sustainable control requires a broader and more integrated strategy.

In line with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, participants agreed that surveillance, vector control, early case management, community education, and vaccination must work together as an integrated strategy to reduce long-term disease burden.

Building on the discussions, participants identified 4-Point Call to Action, that could help strengthen Karnataka's dengue preparedness:

* Making dengue prevention year-round: Transitioning from monsoon-focused crisis response to continuous, 365-day engagement by integrating behavior change communication (BCC) across schools, workplaces, and communities; prioritizing positive incentives ahead of penalties.

* Closing the loop of care: Linking community-level screening directly to rapid diagnosis, timely primary healthcare referral, and structured follow-up.

* Making data work: Harmonizing state and municipal surveillance data, strengthening ward-level analytics, enabling citizen reporting, and ensuring transparent treatment costs.

* Backing innovation: Funding locally adaptable, youth-driven solutions and tech-enabled vector monitoring through pilot initiatives across Bengaluru and Karnataka.

References

[1] World Health Organization, World Dengue Day 2026, June 15, 2026. https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2026/06/15/default-calendar/world-dengue-day-2026

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Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R & D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than 245 years.

For nearly 30 years, Takeda has been bringing innovative medicines to patients in India, with capabilities spanning R & D, manufacturing, commercial operations and its Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru. Takeda remains committed to supporting India's evolving healthcare needs and advancing access to innovative medicines and vaccines. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

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