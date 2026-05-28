Tandora Launches India's First Digital Marketplace for Auction Properties

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 28: India's growing Non Performing Asset (NPA) space has created a strong need for a more transparent and accessible system for buying and selling bank auction properties. Addressing this gap, Tandora has officially launched India's first dedicated digital marketplace for bank auction properties, bringing together buyers, investors, banks, Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), and financial institutions on a single platform.

Tandora is a joint venture between Jeevan Group, a Chennai based banking solutions company with expertise in debt syndication and NPA resolution, and Mind Spark Technologies, a Florida headquartered technology company specializing in web, mobile, and data analytics solutions.

Designed as a complete property auction ecosystem, Tandora goes beyond conventional listing portals by offering buyers assistance across the entire process, including property discovery, legal and physical due diligence, auction participation, loan assistance, title transfer, and possession formalities.

The launch event was graced by Balakrishnau. J, CEO - Belstar Micro Finance , Key Member during Tandora Inception, Vijay Rajendran , Sr VP-Star Health Insurance , G. Vignesh RajanFounder/MD Tandora , M. E. Dhanumadya Founder/Director Tandora, P. Shanmugam , Chairman Jeevan Group Advisor Bank and Shailendra Shivakumar , Indian Branding Guru , Founder of Birth Marque .

Speaking at the launch, G. Vignesh Rajan Founder Tandora said, "We have spent years working within India's NPA recovery ecosystem, advising banks, executing resolutions, and working closely with buyers. What we consistently observed was that the opportunity existed, but access remained difficult. Tandora was created to simplify this ecosystem and bring transparency, structure, and accessibility to the bank auction property market."

The platform currently hosts more than 500 verified and unverified property listings across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, covering Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Trust, and Agricultural assets. Listings are available across diverse price segments, ranging from several lakhs to multiple crores. Tandora is empaneled with major banks, financial institutions, and ARCs, offering buyers access to institutional auction opportunities through a structured and technology driven interface.

A key feature of the platform is its focus on legal awareness and buyer education. Tandora provides information related to the SARFAESI Act, the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act, and proceedings under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The platform also shares landmark judgments from the Supreme Court of India and the Madras High Court, along with practical guidance for buyers participating in auctions.

Through Tandora, buyers can explore properties across more than 18 districts and multiple asset categories. Once a property is shortlisted, the platform facilitates inspections, document verification, auction participation guidance, financing assistance, title transfer processes, and possession related formalities. The platform is guided by an experienced advisory board that includes S. Sridhar, Kishor Kharat, and P. Shanmugam, bringing decades of banking and financial expertise to the initiative.

Currently headquartered in Chennai with branch offices in Madurai and Coimbatore, Tandora's operations span across Tamil Nadu, with plans to expand into Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh as part of its broader national growth strategy.

"Tamil Nadu is only the starting point for us. The bank auction property market represents a significant opportunity across India, and our objective is to build a platform that transforms how distressed assets are discovered, evaluated, and acquired. When buyers gain better access and confidence, the entire financial ecosystem benefits," said G. Vignesh Rajan.

As interest in value driven real estate investments continues to grow, Tandora aims to bring greater transparency, accessibility, and technology adoption to India's distressed property market, creating a more organized marketplace for buyers and financial institutions alike.

Published by Birth Marque, a leading digital marketing agency in Chennai and B2B brand strategy agency based in Chennai.

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