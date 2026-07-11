Tanishq Natural Diamonds and Rahul Mishra Join Forces to Unveil a First of Its Kind Exclusive Couture Jewellery Collection at Paris Couture Week 2026

BusinessWire India

Paris [France] / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 11: Tanishq Natural Diamonds and internationally acclaimed couturier Rahul Mishra unveiled a first-of-its-kind exclusive couture jewellery collection at Paris Couture Week 2026, marking a landmark collaboration between India's leading jewellery house and one of its most celebrated fashion designers. The collection brought together the worlds of haute couture and high jewellery in a singular expression of contemporary Indian luxury, translating couture narratives into exceptional jewellery artistry.

This was the result of months of creative collaboration, translating Rahul Mishra's celebrated couture language into sculptural jewellery through the artistry and craftsmanship of Tanishq Natural Diamonds. Rather than creating jewellery to complement couture, the two creative houses conceived each piece as an extension of the garments themselves, where jewellery echoed the same architectural precision, movement and storytelling.

Drawing from the interplay between structure and nature, the collection transformed architectural forms into fluid florals through sculptural silhouettes, intricate detailing and exceptional gemstone artistry. Conceived as a series of one-of-a-kind couture jewellery creations, the collection reimagines Tanishq's natural diamond craftsmanship along with Rahul Mishra's celebrated design language, where every piece is an extension of couture itself. At the heart of the collection are the Enchanted Canopy and the Imperial Cascade Neckwear, each embodying the collection's philosophy of translating nature, architecture and movement into sculptural jewellery. Natural white and black diamonds were paired with citrine, emerald, amethyst, pink tourmaline, rubellite and garnet, while intricate pave, snow pave, channel and prong settings brought light, depth and movement to every creation. Conceived as one-of-a-kind and limited-edition couture creations, each piece was crafted as a collectible work of art designed exclusively for the Paris Couture Week presentation and available thereafter only through curated showcases and private client experiences. The collection reflects the rarity, craftsmanship and bespoke character that define the highest expressions of luxury.

Debuting on one of fashion's most prestigious global stages, it brought Tanishq's decades-long expertise in natural diamond craftsmanship together with Rahul Mishra's philosophy of storytelling through couture, presenting a contemporary vision of Indian luxury that is deeply rooted in heritage while resonating with a global luxury audience.

Commenting on the collaboration and design, Ms. Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, added, "Couture has always been about celebrating craftsmanship at its highest expression, and jewellery has the unique ability to carry stories, emotion, and extraordinary artistry. Presenting this collection at Paris Couture Week is a defining milestone, not just for this collaboration with Rahul Mishra, but for Indian design itself. It represents two Indian creative houses coming together to demonstrate that our craftsmanship, innovation, and design excellence can confidently shape the global couture jewellery conversation. More than a collection, it is a celebration of creativity, heritage, and contemporary luxury, reflecting an evolved design language that honours tradition while pushing the boundaries of what Indian jewellery can represent on the world stage."

Speaking about the collaboration, Rahul Mishra said, "As a couturier, my intent has always been to celebrate the extraordinary possibilities of Indian craftsmanship. This collaboration extends that philosophy into jewellery, allowing the inspirations I usually express through embroidery to find a new expression through natural diamonds and precious materials. Together with Tanishq Natural Diamonds, we sought to create pieces that speak the language of contemporary high jewellery while remaining deeply rooted in India's artistic heritage. Their exceptional expertise in jewellery making made it possible to translate the movement, texture and emotion of couture into creations that are intricate in detail, fluid in expression and rich in narrative. The Metamorphosis Neckwear reflects the beauty of transformation and constant evolution, while the Floral Hexagon Neckwear explores the harmony between geometry and nature. More than individual creations, these pieces celebrate an idea that has always guided my work: that craft carries memory, and when reimagined with care, tradition continues to evolve in new and meaningful ways."

The collection reflects a new dialogue between couture and jewellery, where design, material and artistry converge to create pieces that exist beyond a single moment in fashion. Each creation captures the spirit of the runway while becoming an enduring expression of creative vision and timeless design.

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