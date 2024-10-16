Tara Sutaria Joins Suroskie's Glamorous Sufi Night as the Brand Ambassador for Hair Care Range

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 16: Suroskie hosted a lavish celebration of Sufi Night in the heart of Delhi recently. The event was graced by the radiant and famous actress Tara Sutaria, the brand ambassador for Suroskie's Hair Care range. The event was a dazzling affair, drawing famous influencers, including the highly acclaimed makeup artist Kirti Ds, who added an extra touch of glamour to the evening. Guests adorned in exquisite heavy Indian attire immersed themselves in the musical ambiance, enjoying the magical atmosphere of a Sufi night. The evening was beautifully tied together by the mesmerizing performance of Amrit Wadali, whose soulful melodies charmed the audience and created an unforgettable musical experience.

Known for offering luxurious products at accessible prices, Suroskie is thoughtfully crafted to cater to the needs of the modern consumer. Their products are ethically curated, cruelty-free, clean, and devoid of harmful chemicals, with each product thoughtfully curated to address both market demands and modern customer concerns. The brand showcased its luxurious range of products, inviting attendees to indulge in firsthand experiences, and forging deeper connections with the brand.

Puneet Bansal, Co-founder, Suroskie says, "It was an honor to welcome Ms. Tara Sutaria at our Sufi Night as a brand ambassador for our hair-care range. All our attendees thoroughly enjoyed the musical atmosphere of Amrit Wadali's extraordinary performance. We were delighted to witness our visitors' warm reactions to our products. This was a memorable night, and we are thrilled to welcome Tara into our Suroskie family. The response we received was a landmark moment for our brand, and we eagerly anticipate organizing more such exquisite events in the future."

Deepali Bansal, Founder, Suroskie added, "Our commitment to being a cruelty-free, clean, and affordable luxury brand reflects our dedication to delivering quality while upholding ethical standards. We have curated products designed to transform hair care routines and deliver outstanding results. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Tara Sutaria for gracing the occasion and sharing her invaluable hair care tips. This event was a tremendous success, and we are thrilled with the positive reception our products received from visitors. We look forward to collaborating on more such events in the future."

Suroskie remains committed to its enriching and luxurious haircare segments, utilizing such events as platforms for connection, celebration, and entertainment. Tara Sutaria's gracious presence as a brand ambassador is an exciting new chapter for Suroskie. It reinforces their dedication to delivering high-quality and sustainable products that resonate profoundly with consumers and illuminate the path toward a more eco-conscious future.

