Tata AIA Life Insurance Introduces Shubh Health Criti: Where Your Health Fund Grows With You

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: What if your life insurance actually helped you stay healthy and grew your money while doing it?

Most of us only think about protection or health coverage when something goes wrong. By then, it is often too late to plan. Tata AIA Life Insurance is changing that with Shubh Health Criti, A first of its kind unit-linked life insurance plan that lets you build a dedicated health fund over time. It earns market-linked returns, covers 60+ critical illnesses, and allows tax-free withdrawals for treatment so when you need it most, the money is already there. More information is available at www.tataaia.com.

A fund, not just a policy

Shubh Health Criti reimagines what life insurance and protection can look like. Instead of a traditional payout triggered by diagnosis, this plan lets policyholders accumulate a health fund that earns market-linked returns and can be drawn upon, tax-free, for critical illness treatment, procedures, or associated costs. The plan covers 60+ critical illnesses, locks in premiums for 30 years, and includes a premium waiver in the event of death or disability, so the fund keeps growing even when life doesn't go as planned. Customers can explore coverage flexibility, eligibility conditions and wellness programme details at www.tataaia.com.

Built for prevention, not just protection

What sets Shubh Health Criti apart is its integration with Health Buddy, Tata AIA's wellness ecosystem. From cancer screenings and routine health assessments to personalised health tracking, the platform is designed to keep you ahead of risk not just respond to it.

Research consistently shows that early detection of conditions like cancer, cardiac disease, and stroke dramatically improves outcomes. Health Buddy turns that insight into action.

"Health planning has always been reactive- a safety net for when things go wrong. Shubh Health Criti flips that equation. It's a fund you build, a future you plan for and a wellness ecosystem that keeps you healthier along the way," said Jeelani Basha Chief Business Officer, Partnership Distribution and Group Business, Tata AIA Life Insurance

Key Features at a Glance

- 60+ Critical Illnesses covered

- 30-Year Premium Guarantee - no surprises, ever

- Market-Linked Health Fund - grows with your investments

- Dual Life OPD Cover - outpatient coverage for you and your family

- Premium Waiver on death or disability

- Terminal Illness with Term Booster

- Accidental Total & Permanent Disability Benefit and Accidental Death Benefit Coverage

- Tax-Free Withdrawals from your health fund

- Return of Health buddy premiums

- Entry Age (age on last birthday): 18/65 years

Learn more

To know more about Tata AIA Shubh Health Criti and its Criti Care benefits, please visit www.tataaia.com.

Tata AIA Shubh Health Criti solution comprises Tata AIA Health SIP, Tata AIA Health Buddy and Tata AIA Comprehensive Protection Rider. Market linked returns are subject to investment risks. Please read the sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale.

Tata AIA Shubh Health Criti Solution comprises of Tata AIA Health SIP, a Non-Participating, Unit Linked, Individual Health insurance Plan (UIN:110L184V01)

Tata AIA Health Buddy A Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual Health product (UIN: 110N183V01)

Tata AIA Comprehensive Protection Rider, A Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Individual Health Rider (UIN:110B033V04).

DISCLAIMERS

- Tata AIA Health SIP and Tata AIA Health Buddy is also available individually for sale. For more details, please refer to TATA AIA Health SIP and TATA AIA Health Buddy brochure.

- Market-linked returns are subject to market risks and terms & conditions of the product. The assumed rate of returns or illustrated amount may not be guaranteed and depends on market fluctuations.

- On survival to the end of the policy term, the Total Fund Value including Top-Up Premium Fund Value valued at applicable NAV on the date of Maturity will be paid along with Return of Total Health Buddy Premiums paid, if opted (excluding loading for modal premiums) towards the respective Benefit Option, less any claim amount already paid out under the respective Option.

- Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Returns are calculated on an absolute basis for a period of less than (or equal to) a year, with reinvestment of dividends (if any).

- Return of balance premiums for Health Buddy product. For more information, please refer to the heath buddy brochure

- The fund is managed by Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company"). Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited is only the name of the Insurance Company & Tata AIA Health SIP is only the name of the Unit Linked Life Insurance contract and does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life 'combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on premiums), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts. For more information on Tata AIA Life's product portfolio and retirement solutions, please visit www.tataaia.com.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$345 billion as of 31 December 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 44 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

Notes:

(1) Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

(2) Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

For more information, please contact:

- Niladri Bhattacharya - Vice President, Head - Corporate Communications and social media (Niladri.Bhattacharya@tataaia.com) +91 9830230283

- Sailee Nayak - Senior Account Director

(Sailee.nayak@adfactorspr.com) +91 9930167115

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)