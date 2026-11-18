BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: It's the perfect time to shop for your favourite brands, treat yourself to something special, and make every shopping moment count as Tata CLiQ is hosting its much-anticipated Black Friday sale on Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion, from November 19 to November 30, 2026. With unbeatable offers across a wide range of categories like apparel, accessories, beauty, eyewear, footwear, home, jewellery, watches, and more, this sale gives the consumers an exciting opportunity to upgrade their wardrobes and homes as they kickstart the holiday season.

Mr. Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, "The Black Friday sale is our flagship and one of the most awaited sale events. This year, we aim to elevate the shopping experience by offering consumers a curation of coveted brands and distinctive styles on Tata CLiQ Luxury, while bringing the most compelling offers and exciting discoveries on Tata CLiQ Fashion. We've expanded our assortment further across categories and anticipate a strong growth vis-a-vis last year's sale event, with categories like apparel, footwear, beauty, and watches expected to perform particularly well. We look forward to an exceptional response to the sale."

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, goes beyond the unexpected this Black Friday, bringing together coveted luxury brands, exceptional finds, and extraordinary discoveries that makes every moment of shopping more rewarding. From earning cashback to getting a chance to win 22K gold coin on orders above INR 2 lakh during the sale, browse and shop from a curated range of brands and products.

Discover an elevated edit of menswear from Calvin Klein Jeans, Cavalli Class Lacoste, True Religion and marquee brands like Dsquared2, Moncler, and Prada, alongside a selection of winter wear from brands such as Columbia, Rab, and The North Face. In the womenswear section, brands like Bytimo, Guess, Juicy Couture, Karen Millen, and more are available to shop. The intimate wear collection brings together comfort and style with a selection from brands like Calvin Klein Underwear, Marks & Spencer, and Mysthelle.

Put your best foot forward with the finest footwear picks from brands like adidas Originals, ALDO, Asics, Cole Haan, and ECCO. The kids category on the platform features brands such as Aigner, Choupette, Guess Kids, Karl Lagerfeld Kids, and Moschino. Explore the finest creations from India's leading designer brands in the Indiluxe section, including Andamen, Da Milano, Ganga Fashion, Label Shaurya, Mokobara, OneWe India, Ritu Kumar, and S & N by Shantnu & Nikhil.

Make a lasting style statement with standout eyewear from Jimmy Choo, Prada, Ray-Ban, and Tom Ford. The accessories section features brands like Delsey Paris, Guess, Liu Jo, Michael Kors, Montblanc, Marc Jacobs, Longchamp, Tory Burch, and Samsonite. Let your wrist do the talking with timepieces from Bentley, Guess, Michael Kors, Movado, Seiko, and Titan. Add a touch of elegance to every look with a curated selection of fashion jewellery from brands like Emporio Armani, Juwelina Paris, Michael Kors, Swarovski, and Ted Baker. Give your home a stylish upgrade with standout picks from brands like Cuckoo, Hafele, Le Creuset, Smeg, Spread Spain, and more.

From timeless classics to contemporary favourites, explore fragrances from Armani, Rabanne, Tom Ford, and Yves Saint Laurent. Restock your makeup favourites from Bobbi Brown, Dolce & Gabbana, and M.A.C and skincare from Caudalie, Clinique, Estee Lauder, L'Occitane, Paula's Choice, and Shiseido. Indulge in K-beauty favourites from Anua, Medicube, Skin1004, and Tirtir. Treat your tresses to premium haircare from Aveda, K18, Moroccanoil, and Olaplex.

This Black Friday, Tata CLiQ Fashion is 50% - 85% off, bringing some of the biggest savings of the season across categories, making it the right time to shop what's on your wishlist. From door-opening deals, weekend price crashes to limited-time price drops on selected products; shoppers can look forward to a host of exciting offers.

This holiday season, brands in the menswear category like Arrow, Levi's, Monte Carlo, Rare Rabbit, and U.S. Polo Assn. are at a minimum of 30%-50% off, while women's western wear brands like Forever New is up to 50% off and Only and Rareism are a minimum 30% off. Biba, Libas, and Sabhyata, in Indian wear also have offers. Marks & Spencer in the women's wear and intimate wear category is up to 50% off.

In the footwear category, adidas Originals, Campus, Skechers, Nike, and Puma are up to 40%-50% off. Metro & Mochi and Woodland are a minimum of 30% off. Decathlon is up to 70% off across all its product categories.

Giva, Mia by Tanishq, Palmonas, and Shaya by CaratLane in the jewellery section feature elegant designs that add a touch of sparkle to every occasion. Timepieces from Armani Exchange, Fossil, Timex, and Titan are up to 40% off. Eyewear from Armani Exchange, Oakley, and Ray-Ban have offers one cannot miss.

Complement your wardrobe with a stylish selection of accessories from ALDO at a flat 50% off. In addition, Miraggio, and Mokobara are a minimum of 50% off, along with offers on Guess, IRTH by House of Titan, and Hidesign.

Don't miss out on savings on home essentials from Bergner, Godrej, Haus & Kinder, and Prestige. Avail irresistible offers on gadgets from brands like Marshall, Noise, Sony, and more.

From skincare and haircare to makeup and fragrances, shop for everything you need on Tata CLiQ Palette, which can be accessed on the Tata CLiQ Fashion app.

Add your favourite makeup essentials from Maybelline New York and Lakme to your vanity at 35%-50% off, while M.A.C offers a flat 20% off along with complimentary gifts on every purchase. Pamper your skin with nourishing essentials from Cetaphil, Neutrogena, and The Face Shop which are up to 35% off. Haircare favourites from L'Oreal Paris, Schwarzkopf Professional, and Wella Professionals have special offers. Shop for fragrances from Calvin Klein, Guess, Jaguar, and Skinn by Titan, available at 25%-50% off.

Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury are offering a 12.5% instant discount on American Express® Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards. These offers are only valid from November 19 - November 30, 2026, subject to T & C.

Shop here -

https://www.tatacliq.com/

https://luxury.tatacliq.com/

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