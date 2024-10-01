Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette announce their flagship festive sale event 10/10

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: The Tata Group's flagship e-commerce initiatives--Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette--are hosting their annual and much-anticipated flagship 10/10 sale. Scheduled from October 3 to October 17, 2024, the sale will have attractive offers across various categories, such as apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear, jewellery, watches, and more. From early access to wish listed products to limited-hour flash deals and door opening deals, it is indeed the best time for consumers to shop from their favourite brands and reimagine their festive wardrobes and homes this season. Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, "With our flagship 10/10 sale this festive season on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette, we are enabling consumers to elevate their wardrobe and homes with the latest trends by offering a thoughtfully curated assortment across categories for various festivities ahead. We have expanded our portfolio further by introducing new styles, collections, and brands in fashion, accessories, beauty, and designer wear. This festive season, we expect significant growth compared to last year, with a surge across all categories, and we are also strengthening our customer base in non-metro markets. With a bouquet of irresistible offers on our curated selections across all three platforms coupled with a seamless online shopping experience, we aim to make this festive season a memorable one for our esteemed customers."

It's time to reimagine your wardrobe with a fresh take by blending tradition with the hottest trends this festive season. Avail up to 85% off and an additional 10% off on the latest collections curated from leading brands across fashion and lifestyle on Tata CLiQ, one of India's leading e-commerce destinations. Customers can also enjoy added benefits such as cashback and bank offers.

Elevate your style as menswear and womenswear brands including BIBA, Fab India, Jack & Jones, Levi's, Pepe Jeans, Under Armour, U.S. Polo Assn., Vero Moda, and more are up to 30-80% off. adidas, Asics, Puma, Red Tape, and Woodland in the footwear category are up to 85% off.

Timepieces from brands like Fossil and Timex are up to 40% off, while Titan will be at a minimum 20% off. One can grab the best offers in the accessories category from brands like Aldo, Guess, Hidesign, and Tommy Hilfiger. In the jewellery section, brands like Joyalukkas and P.N. Gadgil are up to 20% off, while Giva will be available at an impressive 75% off. Mia by Tanishq will also have offers one can't miss. Apple accessories, along with JBL and Sony products in the gadgets section, will have special offers. Transform your home this festive season as brands like D'decor and Spaces are up to 25% off and 60% off, respectively.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites consumers to celebrate the perfect blend of modern luxuries with timeless traditions. With up to 50% off, the platform offers a curated collection of exquisite luxury brands that marry exceptional quality with contemporary style to enhance the festive celebrations.

Revamp your wardrobe as brands like Boss, Brooks Brothers, Emporio Armani, Gant, Lacoste, and True Religion are up to 40-60% off. Watch enthusiasts can get up to 40-50% off on brands like Fossil, G-Shock, Maserati, Michael Kors, Seiko, and Versace. Attractive offers are also available on eyewear from Barton Perreira, Chopard, Philipp Plein, Ray-Ban, and Tom Ford.

Accessories from Aldo, Aspinal of London, Guess, Mandarina Duck, Samsonite, and Tommy Hilfiger are up to 30-50%. In the jewellery category, enjoy 50% off and receive gifts with purchases from Swarovski, along with special offers on Ted Baker jewellery. Seize the opportunity to enjoy exceptional offers of up to 35-50% on footwear brands like adidas Originals, Aldo, New Balance, and Under Armour.

Fragrance lovers can benefit from up to 15% off on sought-after brands like Armani, Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent. In addition, enjoy exciting offers and complimentary gifts from Clinique, Dyson, Jo Malone London, M.A.C., and Tom Ford. Don't miss out on savings on home brands like Haus of Bars by Speedx, Le Creuset, Mason Home, Noritake, Smeg and Spread Spain. The Indiluxe section, featuring popular homegrown labels, has enticing offers on House of Masaba, Ritu Kumar, Rosso Brunello, Saint G, Shantanu and Nikhil, and more.

Enjoy up to 60% off on Tata CLiQ Palette, India's beauty matchmaker. The platform is offering the biggest beauty brands that will make one feel 10/10 at unbeatable prices, allowing consumers to stock up on beauty essentials, indulge in luxurious products, and reimagine their festive looks.

Bring your festive vision to life with make-up must-haves from brands like Colorbar, Lakme, Maybelline New York, and Sugar Cosmetics are up to 25-50% off. Pamper your skin with essentials from Bioderma and Minimalist along with The Body Shop in the bath and body care category. Haircare brands like L'Oreal Paris, Schwarzkopf Professional and Sebastian Professional, as well as beauty tools from Dyson, Ikonic Me, and Philips will have special offers. Stock up on fragrances from Guess, Jaguar, and Skinn by Titan which are up to 65% off.

In the luxury beauty section, avail up to 20% off and gifts with purchases on Clinique and M.A.C. Treat yourself to fragrances from Azzaro, Carolina Herrera, and Ferragamo that are up to 40% off. Forest Essentials in bath and body and Olaplex in haircare are also offering complimentary gifts.

Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette are offering a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank credit cards. These offers are only valid from 02 October - 17 October, 2024, subject to T & C.

