Tata Housing Achieves ₹1,000 Crore in Sales with the Launch of Varnam Phase I in North Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: Tata Housing Varnam Phase I, part of the 135+ acre integrated township Carnatica in North Bengaluru, has crossed ₹1,000 crores in sales since its market debut on 15th August 2025. The response underscores continued homebuyer confidence in Bengaluru's premium housing segment and the Tata Housing brand. Since its launch, Varnam Phase I has recorded 1,090 walk-ins and 377 unit sales, highlighting continued homebuyer confidence in Bengaluru's premium housing segment.

Spread across approximately 20 acres, Tata Housing Varnam Phase I comprises 582 apartments and 48 townhouses and row houses, designed around the theme of the grand symphony of life, inspired by Carnatic music. Located 6.8 km from Kempegowda International Airport, the project benefits from excellent connectivity through the upcoming metro and suburban rail corridors, positioning Devanahalli as a key growth hub in Bengaluru's northern corridor.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd., said, "Bengaluru's premium housing market is evolving, and our strategy is to anticipate that change: creating integrated townships that balance lifestyle, sustainability, and long-term value. Achieving ₹1,000 crore in sales at launch highlights the trust customers continue to place in Tata Housing's product quality and delivery assurance. With Carnatica, we aim to set a new benchmark for integrated townships that bring together cultural inspiration, sustainability, and modern infrastructure."

Mr. Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., added "What excites us isn't just hitting sales milestones - it is witnessing how thoughtfully designed spaces can transform the way communities live, work, and connect. Tata Housing Varnam's performance is the outcome of a balanced strategy integrating customer insight, digital innovation, and partner engagement. Our omni-channel approach helped us reach relevant audiences efficiently while ensuring a consistent brand experience across touchpoints. The result demonstrates that strong fundamentals and data-led execution continue to drive outcomes in a competitive market."

The robust sales figures were supported by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy that included significant outdoor visibility across 15+ locations alongside traditional and digital outreach. Notably, the strong ecosystem engagement underpinning the launch saw over 60% of sales facilitated by more than 100 channel partners.

With Varnam Phase I, Tata Housing in partnership with MSR builds on the success of earlier phases, Swaram and Raagam, which together generated over INR ₹850 crore in sales within 72 hours of launch. The company's integrated townships are designed to deliver long-term value through a blend of design excellence, environmental responsibility, and community-focused amenities. Through this launch Tata Housing further consolidates its presence in Bengaluru's premium residential segment.

About Tata Housing Development Company:

Tata Housing Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited. It is one of the first corporates to pioneer the concept of real estate development in India. It is widely recognized for quality construction, ethical and transparent business practices and timely delivery of flats, plots and other commercial properties. It has pan-India and international presence with demonstrated capabilities in Construction, Engineering, Commercial / IT parks, Housing and Township development. It is known for international standards of design and green sustainable developments. Tata Housing currently has more than 34 projects with a total development potential of over 0.63

million square meter spread across major cities in India and Maldives. As a comprehensive real estate developer of choice, Tata Housing straddles across all consumer segments from value housing to luxury housing. Tata and Tata Housing are registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited.

