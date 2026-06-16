Tata Realty's Intellion Park Chennai Becomes India's Largest WELL Core Platinum Certified Campus

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16: Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., one of India's leading real estate and infrastructure developers, announced that Intellion Park Chennai (formerly Ramanujan IT Park) achieved WELL Core Platinum certification across all buildings from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). This makes Intellion Park Chennai India's largest WELL Core Platinum Certified campus, with no other campus in the country having such a large cluster of WELL Platinum-certified buildings within a single development. This achievement further makes the campus among the world's largest campuses to achieve WELL certification at this scale and reflects the consistency of Intellion Park Chennai's design and operational standards.

The WELL Core Platinum certification evaluates ten parameters directly linked to occupant health and productivity, including air quality, light quality, thermal comfort, and acoustic design, thereby setting a measurable standard for how workplaces support the people within them.

The scale of this achievement along with being India's first IFC EDGE Zero Carbon-certified distinguishes Intellion Park Chennai not only within India, but globally, with very few workplace campuses worldwide having achieved WELL Core Platinum certification across an entire multi-building cluster, reinforcing Tata Realty's leadership in future-ready and environmentally responsible workspaces.

"Climate change, severe heat waves, and delayed or excessive rainfall are no longer future concerns, but realities being experienced every year. This has made sustainability and well-being central to how workplaces and cities must evolve," said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited. "At the Tata Group, responsible nation-building and sustainability have always been integral to our philosophy, and at Tata Realty, we are committed to carrying that forward through future-ready developments. The WELL Core Platinum certification for Intellion Park Chennai reflects our focus on creating healthier, more resilient workplace ecosystems aligned with global ESG and wellness standards."

India's rapid growth as a hub for GCCs and MNCs has sharpened occupier expectations around workspace quality. Organisations expanding into India are increasingly requiring office environments that meet global ESG benchmarks, support employee well-being and meet the governance expectations of global stakeholders. Intellion Park Chennai's triple certification directly addresses this demand.

"Our goal at Intellion Offices has always been to deliver workplaces that hold their own against the best in the world, not just in design, but in sustainability performance and occupier experience," said Ritesh Sachdev, Senior Vice President & Head - Commercial Leasing, Tata Realty. "For GCC operators and multinationals, certified, future-ready infrastructure is increasingly non-negotiable. This achievement gives our tenants a workplace they can point to with confidence, one that enhances productivity while aligning with global wellness and ESG standards."

With this milestone, Tata Realty reinforces its position at the forefront of sustainable commercial real estate in India, continuing to redefine benchmarks for what sustainable commercial real estate in India can and should deliver.

About Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited (TRIL)

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited (Tata Realty), a leading institutional real estate developer in India, is a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited. Keeping with the Tata philosophy of leadership in sectors of national economic significance, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited was set up to identify the most promising opportunities for growth in the Indian real estate and infrastructure arena.

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited is currently focused on long-term infrastructure projects of national significance, as well as mixed-use projects in the real estate sector. The company designs, builds, and manages smart, secure, sustainable, and socially conscious spaces across residential and commercial developments.

The commercial portfolio, "Intellion" office parks in key Indian cities, boasts over 9.4 million sq. ft. of developed space and 10.2 million sq. ft. under development from the current landbank. Further, Tata Realty plans to augment this portfolio to 27 million sq. ft. by 2030. The portfolio houses a diverse clientele of over 102 tenants, including Fortune 500 companies and multinational corporations.

Committed to creating future-ready workplaces, Tata Realty integrates sustainability, wellness, and operational excellence across its commercial developments. Additionally, all Intellion campuses have achieved WELL ratings from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), supporting healthier workplace environments. Notably, Intellion Park Chennai is India's largest WELL Core Platinum Certified campus and was also India's first IFC EDGE Zero Carbon-certified development.

Beyond functionality, Intellion office parks offer thoughtfully curated experiences through wellness and fitness facilities, entertainment options, art integrations, and diverse culinary offerings, helping create vibrant and sustainable workplace ecosystems.

For more information, visit tatarealty.in or www.intellion.in.

In case of any queries, please feel free to reach out: tatarealty@adfactorspr.com.

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