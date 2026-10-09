Tata Steel Brings Sustainability to Life in Phase 2 of #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Tata Steel has teamed up with acclaimed British animator Martyn Pick to create 'Recycle of Life', a new film marking the launch of the second phase of its corporate brand campaign, #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow.

Campaign Site: https://www.wealsomaketomorrow.tatasteel.com/

Building on the campaign's first phase, launched in 2018, which focused on how technology and innovation are shaping the future, this new chapter places sustainability at the heart of the narrative. Through its products, solutions and initiatives, Tata Steel is spotlighting the role responsible materials and manufacturing can play in helping build a more sustainable future.

Watch 'Recycle of Life': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02FasB9UgO8

At the centre of the campaign is steel's unique ability to be recycled repeatedly without losing its essential properties. Through Recycle of Life, Tata Steel brings this idea to life through children, who represent future generations, and origami-inspired transformations that symbolise continual renewal. As a sheet of steel-textured paper changes form again and again in the hands of children, the film illustrates how steel can be endlessly reimagined and repurposed.

Tata Steel & Sustainability

Aligned with Tata Group's 'Aalingana' initiative, Tata Steel has set an ambitious target of becoming Net Zero by 2045, and has undertaken several initiatives across geographies to achieve this.

In India, Tata Steel is advancing scrap-based steelmaking through electric arc furnaces (EAF) in Punjab, and two upcoming facilities in the West and South. In Europe, the Company is transitioning towards a low-carbon future with its 3.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) EAF at Port Talbot and the Green Steel Plan in the Netherlands. Tata Steel aims to produce 10-15 million tonnes of steel annually via the recycling route within the next 10-15 years.

At its existing blast furnace sites, Tata Steel is piloting breakthrough technologies like HIsarna and EASyMelt while increasing the use of alternative fuels, including biochar and natural gas, to reduce carbon emissions. The Company is also expanding renewable energy integration and increasing scrap utilisation across operations. As part of its circular economy approach, Tata Steel is transforming approximately 15 MTPA of industrial by-products into valuable resources.

The Craft

Directed by British animator Martyn Pick, Recycle of Life brings together live action, CGI and painted environments to create a world in constant transformation. Known for his distinctive visual language, Pick was drawn to both the film's central metaphor and Tata Steel's focus on balancing progress, people and the planet.

He explained, "To bring this vision to life, I developed a bespoke 'Painting into Pixels' technique that treats digital imagery as wet paint, creating a distinctive textured look. The aim was to visualise the impact of Tata Steel's sustainable processes through look, feel and texture. Capturing the children's sense of wonder was central to the film, as they represent the spirit of tomorrow. Key was establishing a metamorphic flow, matching Tata Steel's endlessly inventive transformation of materials with the spontaneous creative joy of children. Combining their creative energy with a vibrant colour palette and seamless CGI integration allowed us to create a visual experience aligned to the campaign's message of transformation and responsible progress."

The Score

Complementing the film's visual storytelling is Recycle Raga, an original composition by celebrated musician Dhruv Ghanekar, featuring renowned Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan.

"The music for Tata Steel draws upon the idea of reimagining the Indian classical raga system by reinterpreting how notes are arranged while ascending up the scale. Taking a cue from Tata Steel, an institution that is over a hundred years old, and how it is reinventing itself by recycling steel, the music metaphorically reinterprets the seven notes by recycling the ancient raga system. As the scale ascends upwards, the music recycles, resets, rearranges itself and is reborn at every step. Brought to life by the vocals of renowned Carnatic singer Sanjay Subrahmanyan, the music travels across genres, moods and tempos as it crescendos to finally recycle itself and return to where it started," said Dhruv Ghanekar about his composition.

With Recycle of Life, Tata Steel advances the #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow platform from a conversation about innovation to one about sustainability, reinforcing the Company's commitment to creating long-term value for customers, communities and the planet.

Watch the making of 'Recycle of Life' here.

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