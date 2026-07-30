Tattva Wellness Expands Its Presence in Gujarat with a New Spa at Le Meridien Ahmedabad

HT Syndication

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30: Tattva Wellness Spa, the leading premium spa brand, has announced the launch of its new outlet at Le Meridien, Ahmedabad. The new spa brings together Tattva's signature warmth, refined hospitality, and comfort-led therapy experience in a setting designed for holistic wellness.

The spa features four well-appointed single-therapy rooms, each equipped with attached steam and shower facilities, along with a dedicated couple therapy room with a jacuzzi. The experience is further complemented by a selection of grooming services, including manicure and pedicure treatments, thoughtfully designed to offer guests a more complete sense of care.

Addressing the Growing Need for Rest and Recovery

As urban routines become increasingly demanding, the need for meaningful rest and recovery has never been greater. Tattva Wellness Spa at Le Meridien, Ahmedabad, offers a wellness experience encompassing skilled therapies, private treatment spaces, and thoughtful hospitality.

Guests can choose from a thoughtfully curated range of massages, beauty therapies, and grooming services designed to support relaxation and overall well-being. Signature therapies include Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Indian Abhyanga Massage, Jet Lag Massage Therapy, and Ayurvedic Potli Massage, among others.

The Tattva Experience Begins Before the Therapy

Tattva Wellness Spa believes that wellness begins from the moment a guest walks in.

The journey begins with a seasonal welcome drink, followed by a personalised wellness consultation to understand stress points, fatigue, discomfort, and therapy preferences. For massage therapies, guests are guided through an oil selection ritual.

A Premium Hotel Spa with a Sense of Stillness

Being located within Le Meridien, Ahmedabad adds a refined hospitality context to the spa experience. The hotel setting makes the outlet suitable for both guests and local visitors who are looking for a trusted wellness destination in the city.

The interiors and service flow have been designed to offer a sense of quiet comfort. The outlet is not positioned as a one-time indulgence alone; it is meant to become a wellness destination people can return to whenever their body and mind ask for rest.

Bringing Tattva's Wellness Philosophy to Le Meridien Ahmedabad

Tattva Wellness Spa has built its identity around the belief that wellness should feel authentic, accessible, and deeply human. The brand combines trained therapists, standardised service protocols, carefully chosen products, and a hospitality-led approach to create experiences that feel both professional and personal.

Inspired by the philosophy of the five tattvas -- Prithvi, Agni, Jal, Vaayu, and Aakash. Tattva Wellness Spa brings together a sense of grounding, flow, warmth, breath, and stillness. This philosophy also extends to its beauty and grooming therapies, which incorporate purposeful ingredients chosen to complement each experience. Guests can explore offerings such as the cooling Lavender and Mint Manicure-Pedicure, peach- and kiwi-based facials, and body polishes featuring rose and lotus seed or sea salt and spirulina.

Founder's Statement

Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Co- Founder, Tattva Wellness Spa, said:

"Ahmedabad is an important addition to Tattva Wellness' growing presence across India. The city's strong sense of culture, ambition, and evolving approach to well-being makes it a natural market for our brand. Through our new spa at Le Meridien Ahmedabad, we are bringing together Tattva's wellness expertise and the hotel's refined hospitality to create an experience that is both elevated and deeply personal. Our vision has always been to make high-quality wellness a meaningful part of people's lives, rather than an occasional indulgence. We look forward to building a trusted wellness destination for hotel guests and Ahmedabad residents alike."

Visit Details

Tattva Wellness Spa at Le Meridien Hotel

Ramdev Nagar Cross Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Open daily: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM

Reservations: +919999120413

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

Email: hello@tattvaspa.com

Media Contact

Email: marketing@tattvaspa.com

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)