Tattva Wellness Spa Debuts in Tirupati with a Focus on Wellness-Led Religious Travel

HT Syndication

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 6: Tattva Wellness Spa, part of Elementia Wellness Pvt. Ltd., has opened a new outlet in the 'spiritual capital of Andhra Pradesh' at Courtyard by Marriott, Tirupati. Located on Tiruchanoor Road in Padmavathipuram, it offers a beautiful break to both pilgrims and business travellers alike. The spa is conveniently located close to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the world's most visited pilgrimage sites.

Featuring two elegantly designed therapy rooms with an attached shower facility, the spa offers a range of premium beauty therapies, massages, and facials to guests seeking a holistic wellness experience. It is also located close to Tirupati Airport and some of the city's most important landmarks, including Chandragiri Fort, reflecting the brand's growth strategy to expand to cities with significant travel potential.

The opening introduces a professionally managed wellness facility to address requirements ranging from post-travel recovery and muscular fatigue to regular massage, skin care and personal wellness.

Delivering Holistic Wellness in a Premium Setting

The spa's location at Courtyard by Marriott further enhances the overall experience, as hotel guests have the luxury of enjoying the swimming pool facilities as well as the 24-hour fitness centre. This gives them an opportunity to truly relax and unwind, something that aligns with the brand's philosophy of maintaining harmony between the mind, body, and soul. This philosophy is reflected through Tattva Wellness Spa's five brand elements: Prithvi, Agni, Jal, Vaayu, and Aakash. Guests can experience the comfort of thoughtful service, unhurried therapies, and an environment that encourages them to feel rested and balanced.

Furthermore, guests visiting the hotel for spa services can benefit from convenient facilities such as on-site parking, and those wanting to combine spa therapy with delicious food and drinks could also explore various on-property dining options present in the hotel.

Personalised Care, Delivered to Consistent Standards

The spa menu of Tattva brings together researched massage therapies, including Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, and Indian Abhyanga, among others. Guests can also enhance their service experience with various add-on therapies such as yoga stretch, foot reflexology, etc. These therapies are extremely beneficial for pilgrims wanting to enjoy relaxation post their temple visits. The duration of most therapies ranges between 60 minutes to 90 minutes; this allows guests to conveniently include these therapies in their itinerary.

The Tirupati spa outlet follows Tattva's defined service, hygiene and guest-care standards. Therapy rooms are prepared with close attention to cleanliness and privacy, while therapists follow structured protocols for pressure application, product usage and post-therapy care.

This combination of individual attention and standardised processes helps create an experience that is professional, dependable and suited to both first-time and returning guests. The spa positions itself as a compelling wellness option for a diverse range of guests, whether they are tourists seeking beauty therapies, business travellers looking to recover after long flights, or pilgrims wishing to refresh and unwind after their visit.

A Premium Spa for Regular Wellness, Not Just Occasions

The launch also reflects a shift in how guests are looking at spa visits. Wellness is no longer seen only as a festive indulgence or a vacation activity. Many guests now seek regular therapies to manage body stiffness, travel fatigue, sleep imbalance, and mental overload.

Tattva Wellness Spa at Courtyard by Marriott Tirupati has been designed to support guests who wish to make spa therapies a consistent part of their wellness routine. Guests can choose from Tattva's Peace, Serenity and Tranquility Memberships, depending on their preferred frequency of visits and wellness requirements. The memberships offer access to selected therapies and member privileges, making it easier to plan treatments throughout the year.

Founder's Statement

Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Co- Founder, Tattva Wellness Spa, said:

"Tirupati's significance as a spiritual destination and a centre for religious tourism creates a natural connection with wellness. Through our spa at Courtyard by Marriott Tirupati, we aim to offer pilgrims, business travellers, and local residents a space to pause, recover, and restore balance. As Tattva Wellness expands into new destinations, our priority is to build wellness spaces that respond to the character of each city while maintaining the consistency, care, and service standards guests expect from us."

Visit Details

Tattva Wellness Spa at Courtyard by Marriott, Tirupati

Tiruchanoor Road, Padmavathipuram, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Open daily: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Reservations: +91 9999120413

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

Email: hello@tattvaspa.com

About Tattva Wellness Spa

Tattva Wellness Spa, a wellness brand of Elementia Wellness Pvt. Ltd., has been creating thoughtfully structured spa experiences for more than 13 years. With a presence across 110+ locations in India, the brand operates through collaborations with prominent hotels and resorts, along with standalone spa destinations.

Its approach brings together personalised therapies, professional care, and an element-inspired wellness philosophy under the guiding belief, "Live More - Do More."

Media Contact

Email: marketing@tattvaspa.com

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)