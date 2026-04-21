Tattva Wellness Spa Expands in Maharashtra with Two New Openings - Nagpur & Aurangabad

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 21: Tattva Wellness Spa announces the simultaneous launch of two new spas in Maharashtra - at Le Meridien, Nagpur and Hyatt Place, Aurangabad Airport - marking a significant step in its mission to place world-class wellness experiences where people need them most.

Nagpur: Where Commerce Meets Calm

Nestled within Le Meridien, Nagpur - strategically located near SEZ MIHAN and just 6 km from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport - the new spa arrives in a city that sits at the crossroads of commerce and culture in Central India. Nagpur's rhythm is both industrious and evolving, home to business travellers, entrepreneurs, and a growing urban community. This spa is designed for all of them - from professionals navigating demanding schedules to locals seeking a moment of calm in their everyday lives.

Aurangabad: A Sanctuary Between Heritage and Hustle

At Hyatt Place, Aurangabad Airport, Tattva opens its doors just minutes from the airport and close to the iconic Ellora Caves. A city both historic and dynamic, Aurangabad draws global tourists exploring its UNESCO-listed sites alongside professionals driving its industrial growth. The spa offers a calming sanctuary where travellers and residents alike can pause, decompress, and recharge.

What's Inside

Both spas feature private therapy suites and dedicated couple's suites - each with steam and shower facilities for a fully immersive experience. Treatments include Swedish, Deep Tissue, Abhyanga, and Potli massages, alongside signature VILASA-powered facials - Shine, Rejuvenate, and Pure - each preceded by a personalised skin consultation.

60-minute therapies start at INR 3,000. To celebrate the openings, guests can avail up to 50% off on 60- and 90-minute therapies, Monday to Thursday, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, through the respective launch months.

Memberships & More

Tattva's four membership tiers - SIMPLI Spa, Peace, Serenity, and Tranquility - spanning 6 to 18 months, are built for those who treat wellness as a lifestyle, offering priority access, long-term value, and family sharing options.

Commenting on the launches, Shipra Sharma, Founder & Director, Tattva Wellness Spa, said:

"Nagpur is a city on the move - commercially significant and increasingly cosmopolitan. Aurangabad draws travellers from across the world. We're proud to bring Tattva's wellness offerings to both, giving professionals, visitors, and residents a dedicated space to slow down and recharge. These launches reflect our continued commitment to placing Tattva where people need it most."

About Tattva Wellness Spa

With 100+ locations and 13+ years of expertise, Tattva Wellness Spa delivers holistic wellness experiences inspired by the five elements - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu, and Akash - guided by its philosophy: "Live More - Do More."

Book your experience at tattvaspa.com

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