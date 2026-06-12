Tattva Wellness Spa Expands to Prayagraj with First Outlet in Civil Lines

HT Syndication

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12: India's leading premium spa brand, Tattva Wellness Spa, has expanded its footprint with the launch of a new retail outlet in the historic city of Prayagraj. Located on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Civil Lines, the standalone retail spa is now open to guests seeking restorative therapies, mindful rituals, and a calming escape from the demands of everyday life.

Situated on the second floor of Building No. 27/37, the new outlet brings Tattva Wellness Spa's signature wellness experience to one of Prayagraj's most prominent neighbourhoods.

A Calming Wellness Haven in the Heart of Civil Lines

Known for its tree-lined boulevards, colonial-era architecture, and cultural significance, Civil Lines provides a fitting setting for Tattva Wellness Spa's newest destination. The outlet has been thoughtfully designed to offer an immersive, unhurried wellness experience from the moment guests step through the door.

Rooted in Tattva Wellness Spa's philosophy of the five elements -- Prithvi, Agni, Jal, Vaayu, and Aakash -- with "Tattva" derived from the Sanskrit word for "Elements," the space has been created to restore balance between the body and mind through carefully structured sensory experiences and therapeutic rituals.

The spa features two single therapy rooms and one couple therapy room, each equipped with attached steam and shower facilities, allowing guests to enjoy a fully self-contained spa journey within the privacy of their treatment room.

A dedicated foot-reflexology area further enhances the offering, making it one of the more comprehensively equipped standalone spa destinations in Prayagraj.

Signature Experiences & Services

The Prayagraj outlet offers Tattva Wellness Spa's extensive portfolio of massage therapies, spa sojourns, beauty treatments, and wellness enhancements.

Massage Therapies

The menu includes Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Indian Abhyanga, Jetlag Recovery, Sports Therapy, and Ayurvedic Potli Massage.

Swedish Massage, one of Tattva Wellness Spa's most sought-after therapies, is priced at ₹3,300 for 60 minutes and ₹5,000 for 90 minutes.

Signature Spa Sojourns

Guests may also choose from Tattva Wellness Spa's curated multi-treatment spa sojourns, including:

- Deep Sleep -- a 120-minute experience combining Deep Tissue Massage, Head Massage, and Foot Reflexology.

- Nourish -- a 120-minute therapy pairing a massage with a facial treatment.

- Replenish -- a 150-minute ritual that includes massage therapy, body scrub, face and body mask, and Head Massage.

- Couple's Retreat -- a 90-minute side-by-side massage experience designed for couples.

Beauty Elixirs

The spa's Beauty Elixirs range includes treatments such as the Radiance Body Scrub and Detox Body Polish, formulated using VILASA by Tattva's signature blends featuring rose oil, lotus-seed extract, sea salt, and spirulina.

Guests may also choose from three facial therapies tailored to different skin types:

- Pure Facial

- Rejuvenate Facial

- Shine Facial

Revitalising Enhancements

Guests looking to personalise their spa experience may add focused therapies and enhancements, including Yoga Stretch, Foot Reflexology, Head Massage, Back Massage, LymphoGlow Rejuvenation, Potli Therapy, and Steam Bath.

Introductory Offers

To mark the launch of the Civil Lines outlet, Tattva Wellness Spa is offering limited-period introductory offers to guests with a 50% off on 60-minute and 90-minute massage therapies from Monday to Thursday, 10 AM - 4 PM.

Statement from Leadership

"Prayagraj is a city with a deeply rooted cultural and spiritual identity, while Civil Lines continues to evolve as one of its most vibrant urban neighbourhoods. With this new outlet, we wanted to create a wellness space where guests can slow down, disconnect from daily stress, and experience therapies designed around restoration and balance.

The launch also reflects Tattva Wellness Spa's continued commitment to expanding thoughtfully across India through premium wellness destinations."

Shipra Sharma

Co-founder, Tattva Wellness Spa (Elementia Wellness Pvt Ltd)

Visit Details

Tattva Wellness Spa - Civil Lines, Prayagraj

2nd Floor, Building No. 27/37

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Civil Lines, Prayagraj

Open daily: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

About Tattva Wellness Spa

Tattva Wellness Spa is a wellness brand by Elementia Wellness Pvt Ltd, operating a wide network of spa centres across India through partnerships with leading hospitality brands and standalone locations. With 100+ locations and 13+ years of expertise, Tattva Wellness Spa is inspired by the five elements -- Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu, and Aakash -- guided by its philosophy: "Live More - Do More."

Over the last 13+ years, Tattva Wellness Spa has established a strong presence across luxury hotels, resorts, airports, and standalone wellness destinations across India.

Media Contact

Shipra Sharma

Email: shipra@tattvaspa.com

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)