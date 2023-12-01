TCPWave's CTO Summit Gears up to Pave the Way for Innovation in Cybersecurity and Networking

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1: TCPWave, a trailblazer in DDI & ADC solutions, is gearing up to host its highly anticipated CTO Summit on December 6, 2023, at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. This exclusive gathering is meticulously crafted for Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and cybersecurity professionals. 40 professionals including CTOs, Cybersecurity experts from 30 organisations across India are participating in the event.

The summit aims to foster direct engagement between technology innovators and cybersecurity experts, emphasizing compliance with diverse regulations. It seeks to grasp the requirements of security decision-makers in crucial sectors and facilitate networking with prominent leaders. Additionally, the event endeavors to encourage focused discussions on industry-specific topics, providing a platform for in-depth conversations among security leaders.

The TCPWave CTO Summit is an elite convergence of distinguished CTOs, CISOs, and cybersecurity experts. This unique event offers an invaluable opportunity for these thought leaders to engage with peers in an environment dedicated to shaping the future of technology and cybersecurity. Attendees will have the exclusive privilege of witnessing the unveiling of TCPWave's latest advancements in DDI and ADC solutions, set to redefine the benchmarks of network engineering and cybersecurity.

Sam Parepally, Co-founder & Chief Information Officer, said "We are thrilled to chart the strategic vision for TCPWave at the CTO Summit. This event underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the dynamic landscape of networking and cybersecurity."

Murali Sappa, Chief Technology Officer, TCPWave, "At the CTO Summit, TCPWave is set to reveal its comprehensive Product Roadmap, providing insights into our technological evolution. We will also shed light on the integration of cutting-edge AI/ML technologies in our services."

The CTO Summit promises an enthralling journey into the future of networking, emphasizing security, efficiency, and technological excellence. This exclusive event is an opportunity for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

Registrations are now open for CISOs, CTOs, and Cybersecurity Professionals.

Secure your spot by registering at (Event Registration) www.tcpwave.in/event-registration.

As a frontrunner in DDI (DNS, DHCP, IPAM) and ADC (Application Delivery Controllers), TCPWave is dedicated to spearheading the future of networking with a focus on security, efficiency, and technological excellence.

