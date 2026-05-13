TDFM Inffrastructure Limited Commissions BPCL's City Gate Station at Khanipur; Secures Prestigious Award for Construction Excellence

PRNewswire

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13: TDFM Inffrastructure Limited ("TDFM"), an EPC specialist in City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure, has achieved a double milestone: the successful commissioning of the City Gate Station (CGS-01) at Khanipur, Gorakhpur, for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and the receipt of an Award for Excellence in Construction in the same week.

The CGS-01 facility was inaugurated on 28 April 2026, marking the transition of the Deoria-Gopalganj Geographical Area (GA), which spans parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, from infrastructure readiness to active gas distribution. CGS-01 Khanipur serves as the crucial primary pressure regulation and metering facility for the entire GA.

With this station now operational, the region will see an acceleration of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connectivity for households, the immediate opening of multiple Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to support cleaner mobility, and the establishment of conditions for robust economic activity across the area. The project was delivered in full compliance with BPCL's rigorous technical, HSE, and quality requirements.

The accompanying Award for Excellence in Construction recognizes TDFM's consistent adherence to PSU-grade standards, specifically citing the company's exceptional on-site safety record, execution quality, and on-schedule project delivery. This recognition reinforces TDFM's position as a trusted EPC partner to India's leading energy enterprises.

Leadership Statement

"The commissioning of CGS-01 Khanipur is a defining milestone, not only for the Deoria-Gopalganj GA, but for everything TDFM stands for. To deliver at BPCL's standard, meet the timeline, and receive an Award for Excellence in Construction in the same week is a powerful endorsement of our team and our model. We are building the infrastructure for India's clean energy decade -- and this is just the beginning."

-- Shri Jitendra Andhale, MD & CEO, TDFM Inffrastructure Limited

Inauguration and Acknowledgements

The commissioning ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both organizations. TDFM expresses its sincere gratitude to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited for their continued trust, guidance, and partnership, and remains committed to advancing India's gas-based economy through reliable, scalable CGD infrastructure.

From Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL):

Shri Rahul Tandon, Business Head (Gas) -- Inaugurating Official

Shri Rouf M. Khan, ED - Projects, Marketing & Strategy

Shri Pramit Kumar Ghosh, Head (Gas), East

Shri Manish Patney, General Manager - Marketing (Gas)

Smt. Jyoti Gouda, Dy. General Manager - HR, Gas

Shri Vivek Pratap Singh Visen, Territory Manager (Gas)

Shri Varun Dev, Chief Manager - Projects (Gas)

Shri Nandan Kumar, Associate Executive (Engineering), Gas

Shri Rajiv Kumar, Resident Construction Manager (VCS)

From TDFM Inffrastructure Limited:

Shri Jitendra Andhale, MD & CEO

Shri Ramnath Sanap, Director - Projects

About TDFM Inffrastructure Limited

TDFM Inffrastructure Limited is an EPC company specialising in City Gas Distribution infrastructure, including steel and MDPE pipeline networks, City Gate Stations, District Regulating Stations, and integrated gas systems. With an expanding portfolio of executed and ongoing projects for India's leading energy enterprises, TDFM is positioned as a long-term partner in the country's clean energy transition.

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