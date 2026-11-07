Technocrats Die Casting to Exhibit Pressure Die Casting, CNC & Deburring Solutions at ALUCAST 2026 in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: Technocrats Die Casting (India) Private Limited, an ISO certified pressure die casting machine manufacturer, will participate in ALUCAST 2026, India's premier exhibition for the aluminium die-casting industry, scheduled from 10 to 12 December 2026 at Yashobhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi. The company will exhibit at Booth D-3A, its second consecutive appearance at the show after participating in ALUCAST 2024 at the same venue and will discuss its new technical collaboration with Chit Shun (CSM China).

According to ALUCAST organisers, ALUCAST 2026, the 11th edition of the exhibition organised by The Aluminium Casters' Association and produced by NürnbergMesse India, is expected to draw over 7,500 visitors and 300-plus exhibiting brands. The 2024 edition saw 200-plus exhibitors and 6,400-plus visitors from more than 20 countries, including Germany, Japan, the United States and South Korea. This year's edition is themed "Shaping the Future of Die Casting: AI, Trends and Technologies," reflecting the industry's growing focus on automation, predictive maintenance and energy-efficient operations across the casting floor.

The exhibition is expected to bring together casting purchasers including OEMs and Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, tool room centres, consultants, technology suppliers and trade associations, according to the ALUCAST 2026 event brochure. Exhibitor categories span aluminium die casting, automation of the casting process, post-casting operations, machine tools and die casting machinery manufacturers, while the accompanying ALUCAST Conference features papers on the latest technology and market topics. The venue, Yashobhoomi, IICC, is described in the brochure as India's largest convention and exhibition centre.

Ahead of the show, Technocrats has entered into a technical collaboration with Chit Shun (CSM China) to bring advanced die-casting technology to Indian manufacturers. According to the company, Technocrats manufactures 120T, 180T, 250T and 400T machines in India. Through the collaboration, 280T, 400T and 650T machines will be co-developed and manufactured in India using Chit Shun technology, while machines of 800T and above will be supplied directly by Chit Shun through Technocrats for specialised requirements.

Alongside the expanded machine range, Technocrats is moving beyond die casting machines to offer integrated, turnkey casting solutions covering multiple stages of the manufacturing process. At ALUCAST, the company will showcase an integrated production setup featuring a 400T die casting machine, a Ludway deburring machine and a Brother CNC machining centre, bringing die casting, deburring and CNC machining together in a single workflow.

Since 1976, Technocrats has built and delivered its cold chamber die casting machine range, alongside Hot Chamber machines from 50 to 130 tonnes, to more than 2,500 manufacturers across India, according to the company. Its customer base spans automotive components, consumer durables and industrial hardware, three sectors that ALUCAST organisers identify as the primary demand drivers behind the industry's projected 8.8 percent compound annual growth rate between 2021 and 2026.

For a first-time buyer, choosing between machine tonnages, alloy compatibility and automation levels can be a confusing exercise conducted mostly over email and phone calls with multiple vendors. Technocrats says exhibitions like ALUCAST compress that process: buyers can see machines running, ask specific questions about their own part geometry, and compare vendors within the same hall in a single afternoon.

"ALUCAST gives us a direct line to the manufacturers who are scaling up production right now, particularly in the automotive and EV component space. We are looking forward to showing visitors what a locally built, locally serviced machine can do for their production line," said Awan Yadav, Senior Marketing Executive at Technocrats Die Casting.

According to the ALUCAST 2026 event brochure, India is set to become the largest EV market by 2030, with investment potential exceeding USD 200 billion over the next five years, while India has committed to reach USD 300 billion of electronics manufacturing and USD 120 billion of electronics exports by FY26. The collaboration combines Chit Shun's technical expertise, engineering standards and technology development with Technocrats' Indian manufacturing capabilities, supply chain, installation, after-sales service and spare-parts support. The company describes the approach as global technology, Indian manufacturing.

Visitors to ALUCAST 2026 can meet the Technocrats team at Booth D-3A to see the integrated setup, discuss cold chamber and hot chamber die casting machine specifications, request quotations, and learn more about the Chit Shun collaboration over the course of the exhibition.

"The future of aluminium casting lies in smarter, more connected manufacturing. As the industry evolves, manufacturers must look beyond individual machines and focus on improving efficiency, consistency, and overall production performance. At Technocrats, we are working towards this vision by combining our manufacturing expertise with international technology partnerships and automation-driven solutions. Our collaboration with Chit Shun is an important step in making advanced die-casting technology more accessible to Indian manufacturers while continuing to strengthen domestic manufacturing. We aim to deliver integrated solutions that address the changing needs of the industry and help businesses build more capable, future-ready production facilities," said Shreya Rajotia, Director, Technocrats Die Casting.

About Technocrats Die Casting (India) Private Limited

Operating since 1976 and based in Manesar, Haryana, Technocrats Die Casting is an ISO-certified manufacturer of pressure die casting machines for aluminium, zinc, brass, and lead alloys, backed by 50+ years of industry experience. The company has installed over 4,000 machines and supplied over 2,500 customers across India, with in-house tooling, genuine spares, automation solutions, turnkey casting solutions and locally based after-sales support.

Media Contact

Shreya Rajotia

Growth and Marketing Director

Email: shreya.rajotia22@gmail.com

Website: https://technocratsmachinery.com/

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