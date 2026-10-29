Technokarz Inaugurates All-in-One Luxury Multibrand Automotive Showroom in Chennai

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: Technokarz Automotive Private Limited has inaugurated its all-in-one luxury multibrand automotive showroom in Perumbakkam, Chennai, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards delivering comprehensive automotive solutions under one roof.

A decade of automotive experience, four specialised business verticals, and an ambitious vision to establish 150 showrooms across India within five years define Technokarz's long-term growth strategy.

The showroom was inaugurated by Dr. M. Arulkumaran, Tamil Nadu General Secretary of BJMC and Chairman & Managing Director of Royal Meridien Impex India Pvt. Ltd., who attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Four Specialised Automotive Verticals Under One Roof

With 10 years of industry experience, Technokarz brings together four specialised business verticals to serve diverse automotive needs.

Technokarz Detailing Studio offers professional car detailing, paint correction, ceramic coating, paint protection film (PPF), dent and scratch repair, accident damage restoration, full-body repainting, colour matching, bumper repair, panel replacement, and automotive refinishing.

Technokarz Accessories provides automotive accessories and personalisation solutions, enabling customers to customise their vehicles according to their preferences and requirements.

Technokarz Preowned Cars focuses on pre-owned vehicle sales, offering customers a platform to explore vehicle purchase and sale opportunities.

Technokarz Smart Workshop provides automotive maintenance, servicing, and diagnostic solutions to support vehicle performance and upkeep.

By bringing these services together, Technokarz aims to create a convenient destination for customers seeking multiple automotive solutions under one roof.

Vision to Establish 150 Showrooms Across India

Technokarz aims to establish 150 showrooms across India within the next five years, expanding through strategic partnerships, franchise opportunities, and a scalable business model.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Thangam, Managing Director of Technokarz Automotive Private Limited, said:

"Our decade of experience in the automotive industry has helped us understand customer expectations and the importance of quality, trust, and convenience. This all-in-one showroom marks an important milestone in our journey. Our vision is to build a strong automotive brand with 150 showrooms across India within the next five years. We welcome customers, entrepreneurs, and franchise partners to join us in this growth journey."

Leadership and Strategic Brand Development

Technokarz was founded by Mr. Thangam S, with Mr. Rajesh Thangam serving as Managing Director. The company's management team also includes Mr. Sabarish Thangam and Mr. Saravanan Thangam, who serve as Directors.

The company works with Faucone Group Global, founded by Mr. Hudson Hyde Philips, as its brand development partner. This collaboration supports Technokarz's brand positioning, business development, and long-term expansion plans.

International Expansion: Malaysia and Singapore

With the strategic support of Faucone Group Global, Technokarz is planning international expansion, identifying Malaysia and Singapore as priority markets, alongside a broader focus on opportunities across Asia.

The company aims to explore cross-border partnerships, develop new business opportunities, and expand its automotive services and business network into international markets. These plans reflect its ambition to build a scalable automotive brand with a broader international presence.

Women's Empowerment and Franchise Opportunities

Technokarz is committed to promoting women's empowerment through employment opportunities and an inclusive workplace. As the company grows, it aims to encourage wider participation in the automotive sector.

The company also welcomes entrepreneurs, investors, and prospective franchise partners interested in joining its expanding automotive network.

About Technokarz Automotive Private Limited

Technokarz Automotive Private Limited is an automotive solutions company with 10 years of industry experience. Through its four specialised verticals-Technokarz Detailing Studio, Technokarz Accessories, Technokarz Preowned Cars, and Technokarz Smart Workshop-the company aims to deliver integrated automotive services while pursuing its vision of establishing 150 showrooms across India within five years.

Media and Business Enquiries

Technokarz Automotive Private Limited

- Phone: +91 7373042009 / +91 7373052009

- Email: appointments@technokarz.in

- Website: technokarz.in

- Franchise Enquiries: franchise@technokarz.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)