TechnoSport Hosts 'Sangam 2026' National Dealers Meet; Targets RS. 1,000 Crore Revenue Milestone

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15: Following its recent identity refresh, TechnoSport, India's largest activewear brand, successfully concluded its National Dealers Meet, 'TechnoSport Sangam 2026'. The event brought together 40+ super stockists to review business performance and outline the next phase of growth. The meet also gave super stockists clear visibility into how the brand is strengthening its supply chain, introducing smarter tech integrations to ease retailer pain points, and maintaining a transparent pricing approach despite inflation, ensuring stability across the entire value chain.

* At its core, the initiative reflects a strong business focus on scaling accessible, performance-driven activewear across India

* The event brought together over 40 super stockists across the Indian market

* Conceptualised as a strategic partner platform, the meet focused on aligning distribution, retail expansion, and manufacturing scale

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director and Co-founder of TechnoSport, said, "Sangam 2026 reflects the strength of our partner ecosystem and the role it has played in building TechnoSport into a scaled, pan-India brand. As we continue to expand, our focus remains on deepening distribution, strengthening retailer relationships, and ensuring consistent access to high-quality, affordable activewear across markets."

Speaking on the occasion, Ravish Vats, Sales Head - B2B Channels & LFR of Technosport, "Sangam 2026 reflects the importance of bringing our distributor network together to review performance, understand market realities, and align on future opportunities. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on working closely with our partners, strengthening long-term relationships, and building the next phase of growth together."

TechnoSport's current market prominence is anchored by a deeply entrenched distribution network that spans over 20+ states across India. Supported by a robust B2B model, the brand coordinates with 40+ super stockists to serve a massive network of over 16,000+ active retailer locations. This reach is backed by a state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure that maintains a per-day fabric capacity of 30 tonnes across a vertically integrated workflow, featuring state of the art IoT enabled machinery.

A major growth driver for the brand has been its General Trade (GT) vertical, which has achieved a robust 42% growth in the current fiscal year. To support the next phase of growth, TechnoSport has outlined a clear strategic roadmap focused on achieving deep market penetration through a fully deployed sales team and an advanced Distributor Management System.

This momentum is significantly bolstered by TechnoDirect, the brand's B2B app, which has surpassed 150K+ downloads to drive seamless digital integration. Furthermore, under the Blue Origin loyalty program, over 7,000 retailers have directly benefited from enhanced marketing support and strategic penetration initiatives.

Looking toward Vision 2030, the brand is committed to democratizing performance technology, ensuring that its high-quality, sustainable products enable real movement for every Indian

About TechnoSport

TechnoSport is India's largest activewear brand, delivering high-quality, affordable activewear designed for the everyday Indian. Founded in 2007, the company has grown into a formidable player in the Indian activewear market, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. Backed by deep expertise in textile innovation and a passion for accessible fitness, TechnoSport's mission is to empower movement for all. The brand is now rapidly expanding with 50+ exclusive brand outlets and a diversified presence across categories and markets.

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