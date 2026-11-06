TEDxSRM University, Sonepat Brings Together Distinguished Voices at 'KALEIDOSCOPE' to Redefine Success

VMPL

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 6: SRM University, Delhi NCR, Sonepat, hosted TEDxSRM University, Sonepat, under the thought-provoking theme

KALEIDOSCOPE: Redefining Success Through Unconventional Perspectives

It brings together distinguished personalities from diverse professional backgrounds for an engaging exchange of ideas, experiences and perspectives on success, leadership, innovation and resilience.

Held at the Sri Sarveswarar Auditorium, the event provided a platform for students and young minds to engage with accomplished individuals whose journeys challenge traditional definitions of success. Through perspectives spanning the judiciary, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, competitive sports and youth-led social change, the event highlighted the importance of independent thinking, perseverance and pursuing one's ambitions beyond conventional boundaries.

The theme, 'KALEIDOSCOPE', reflected the belief that success cannot be confined to a single achievement, professional milestone or predetermined career path. Just as a kaleidoscope reveals new patterns with every shift in perspective, the event encourages participants to recognise the diverse experiences, decisions and challenges that shape individual journeys.

Distinguished Voices, Diverse Perspectives

A key highlight of TEDxSRM University, Sonepat, was its distinguished speaker lineup, bringing together individuals whose professional achievements and personal journeys represent different dimensions of leadership, purpose and determination.

Justice M. M. Kumar, former Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, brought the perspective of the judiciary and public service to the platform. His distinguished professional background provided a valuable context for reflecting on integrity, ethical leadership, institutional responsibility and the importance of principled decision-making in shaping meaningful success.

Representing entrepreneurship and industry, Akshay Srivastav, CEO and Co-founder of LCB Fertilizers, brought an entrepreneurial perspective to the conversation. His professional journey highlighted the importance of initiative, adaptability and the determination required to build ventures while navigating an evolving business landscape.

Adding the perspective of youth leadership and social impact, Prasiddhi Singh, UNICEF India Youth Advocate, represented a generation of changemakers working to create meaningful differences in society. Her presence reinforced the idea that age need not define an individual's capacity to lead, contribute or inspire change, and that success can also be measured through purpose and positive social impact.

Sakshi Punia, Arjuna Award-winning Kabaddi player, brought the spirit of sporting excellence to the event. Her journey in competitive sports offered an inspiring perspective on discipline, resilience, perseverance and the sustained commitment required to pursue excellence despite challenges.

Bringing a technology-driven dimension to the discussions, Dr. Shailesh Kumar, CEO of AIML at Jio, represented the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence and machine learning. His professional expertise highlighted the growing influence of emerging technologies on innovation, business transformation and the future of careers, underscoring the importance of adaptability and unconventional problem-solving.

Together, the speakers reflected the central message of KALEIDOSCOPE: there is no universal formula for success, and meaningful achievement can emerge from vastly different journeys, disciplines and perspectives.

Encouraging Students to Look Beyond Conventional Definitions of Success

At a time when technological advancements, changing industries and evolving professional expectations are reshaping career opportunities, TEDxSRM University, Sonepat, offered students an opportunity to reflect on the broader meaning of accomplishment.

The event placed emphasis on moving beyond traditional markers of achievement, such as academic performance, professional titles and financial milestones, to recognise the equally significant roles of creativity, resilience, personal growth, social responsibility and the courage to challenge established norms.

By bringing together speakers from diverse fields, KALEIDOSCOPE reinforced the value of interdisciplinary learning and encouraged students to view challenges as opportunities for growth rather than limitations.

The event also highlighted how unconventional choices, determination and a willingness to embrace change can open new avenues for personal and professional development.

For students preparing to enter an increasingly competitive and dynamic professional environment, exposure to such perspectives offers an opportunity to connect classroom learning with the experiences of accomplished individuals across industries.

Strengthening a Culture of Innovation and Independent Thinking

TEDxSRM University, Sonepat further emphasised its commitment to creating platforms that encourage intellectual curiosity, meaningful dialogue and engagement with ideas beyond the classroom.

TEDx events, independently organised under licence from TED, are designed to bring communities together through focused talks and the exchange of ideas worth spreading. By hosting KALEIDOSCOPE, SRM University provided a setting for diverse perspectives to intersect, encouraging students to question assumptions and explore new possibilities.

The convergence of voices from law, business, technology, sports and youth advocacy underscored the importance of cross-disciplinary thinking in addressing contemporary challenges.

The initiative also reflected the university's broader emphasis on holistic education, where academic knowledge is complemented by industry exposure, professional interactions and opportunities for students to develop critical thinking, leadership and a broader understanding of the world.

Redefining Success, One Perspective at a Time

The event reinforced a powerful idea:

"Success is not defined by following a prescribed path, but by the choices individuals make, the challenges they overcome and the impact they create."

Through the diversity of its speakers and the relevance of its central theme, TEDxSRM University, Sonepat, celebrated the many ways individuals can pursue excellence, challenge expectations and contribute meaningfully to society.

KALEIDOSCOPE served as a reminder that changing one's perspective can reveal possibilities that conventional thinking often overlooks.

By bringing together distinguished voices and encouraging students to explore new definitions of achievement, SRM University, Delhi NCR, Sonepat, reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing curious and confident individuals prepared to shape their own paths to success.

About SRM University, Delhi NCR, Sonepat

SRM University, Delhi NCR, Sonepat, is part of the SRM Group, an established name in Indian higher education. Located in Sonepat, Haryana, the university offers academic programmes across diverse disciplines, with an emphasis on quality education, industry engagement, research, innovation and holistic student development.

Through academic initiatives, industry collaborations, professional interactions and knowledge-sharing platforms such as TEDx, the university seeks to equip students with the perspectives, capabilities and confidence required to navigate an evolving global landscape.

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