VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7: Building and sustaining consumer trust for nearly a century is a rare achievement in India's food industry. For over 95 years, Teen Ekka has remained one of Central India's most trusted names in pulses and food products, consistently delivering superior quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction while evolving with changing consumer needs. The company's journey began in 1931 when Late Seth Shri Laxminarayan Airen, fondly known as "Daliya Seth," along with Late Smt. Gomti Bai Airen, started producing premium-quality toor dal in a small room in Indore using a traditional hand-operated stone mill. Every day, freshly processed dal was delivered to local retailers by bicycle, laying the foundation of a business built on integrity, reliability, and uncompromising quality.

Originally operating under the name Mahadev Laxminarayan, the business earned the confidence of customers through a philosophy that was far ahead of its time: "Sell the dal first; pay only after it is sold." This customer-first philosophy became the cornerstone of the company's reputation and continues to define its values today. The legacy was later carried forward by Late Shri Mohanlal Airen (Daliya Seth) and Shri Prakash Chandra Airen, who expanded the business while preserving its founding values. Their leadership strengthened operations, enhanced customer confidence, and positioned the company for sustained growth. A defining milestone came in 1967 with the launch of the Teen Ekka brand. Its iconic tagline, "Mota Dana, Meetha Swaad," soon became synonymous with premium quality, consistency, and trust across Central India. In 1989, Shri Rameshwarlal Asawa joined the business as a partner, leading to the establishment of Mahalaxmi Dal Mill. The partnership between the Airen and Asawa families further strengthened the company's manufacturing capabilities while reinforcing its commitment to ethical business practices, quality assurance, and customer satisfaction.

Recognising evolving consumer expectations and the growing importance of food safety, the company established Teen Ekka Foods Pvt. Ltd. in 2010. By integrating advanced processing technology, automated manufacturing systems, and stringent quality control measures, the company significantly enhanced its production capabilities while preserving the authenticity and trust that had defined the brand for generations. Today, the Teen Ekka Group operates state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities in Indore, including dedicated toor dal and moong dal processing plants, a besan manufacturing unit, and an advanced cleaning and grading facility for multiple food products. The company offers a diverse portfolio of premium pulses, flours, and food products backed by modern infrastructure, rigorous quality standards, and a strong commitment to food safety.

Serving thousands of retailers, wholesalers, distributors, HoReCa businesses, institutional buyers, and households across India, Teen Ekka continues to strengthen its presence through ongoing investments in manufacturing excellence, quality assurance, supply chain capabilities, and sustainable growth. Today, Teen Ekka is led by members of the Airen and Asawa families, including Shri Prakash Chandra Airen, Shri Mukesh Asawa, Shri Manish Airen, Shri Ashish Airen, Shri Tapan Airen, Shri Aditya Asawa, Shri Aman Airen, Shri Anuj Airen, and Shri Amogh Asawa. Guided by the founding principles of quality, integrity, and customer trust, the leadership remains focused on expanding the brand's presence across domestic markets while preserving the legacy built over decades.

From a hand-operated stone mill in 1931 to a modern food manufacturing enterprise, Teen Ekka's journey reflects resilience, entrepreneurship, and an enduring commitment to delivering safe, nutritious, and premium-quality food products. As the company moves confidently towards its centenary, it continues to honour its heritage while embracing innovation, meeting evolving consumer needs, and strengthening its position as one of India's most trusted food brands.

Website: https://teenekka.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teenekka

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