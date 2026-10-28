TELUS Digital India Volunteers Refurbish 78-year-old Shri Gandhi Inter College in Greater Noida

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 28: As part of TELUS Digital India's signature TELUS Days of Giving (TDOG) program, over 750 team member volunteers helped revitalize the 78-year-old government-aided Shri Gandhi Inter College in Greater Noida. The initiative featured classroom and hallway mural painting, whitewashing, and bench painting, alongside the launch of TELUS Wise, a volunteer-led program focused on helping young people stay safe, secure, and responsible online. The event took place during the United Nations' International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, observed throughout 2026.

The transformation made the school's learning spaces more vibrant, welcoming and better equipped to meet students' needs. Volunteers brought colour to 25 classrooms and six hallways across six school buildings by painting murals and refurbishing 250 sitting benches. Ahead of the volunteer day, skilled professionals completed essential repairs and improvements, including painting, washroom renovations and waterproofing of nine classroom ceilings. Five science laboratories and the library were also repainted.

To further strengthen the school's infrastructure and resources, TELUS Digital India contributed to the installation of 10 KW off-grid solar system, and donated 30 laptops for the computer laboratories, new water cooler as well as sports equipment for the school's over 1,000 students.

"A supportive learning environment plays an important role in shaping students' educational experiences and aspirations," said Rajiv M. Dhand, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Experience and Trust & Safety Operations. "At Shri Gandhi Inter College, we wanted to help create spaces that inspire curiosity and give students access to resources that support their learning. By bringing together practical improvements and essential educational resources, we hope to contribute to an environment where students feel encouraged to learn, explore and realise their potential."

Alongside improvements to the school's physical environment, the initiative also addressed the importance of helping young people navigate an increasingly digital world. TELUS Digital India recently launched TELUS Wise in India, a volunteer-led program designed to build awareness of online safety, security and responsible digital behaviour. This initiative helps students recognise online risks, make informed decisions and develop safer digital habits.

"Safe classrooms matter, and so does a safe experience online. Bringing TELUS Wise to India lets our team members share what they know about digital safety directly with students, and it builds on the work we've done to improve the school itself," said Kapil Uniyal, Vice President, APAC & Australia, Digital Solutions, TELUS Digital.

TELUS Days of Giving, brings TELUS Digital team members together to volunteer in the communities where they live and work. The program reflects the company's global philosophy, "We give where we live."

"TELUS Days of Giving are most rewarding when our team members can see what they've accomplished by the end of the day. At Shri Gandhi Inter College, the school is now better equipped to cultivate student success, and we hope it's the start of a longer relationship with the school and its community," said Iftikar Ahmed, Vice President of Operations, TELUS Digital India.

About TELUS Digital India

TELUS Digital India, formerly TELUS International India, is a leading provider of AI-powered customer experience and business process solutions and is a proud member of the global TELUS Digital family. Today, TELUS Digital India has seven delivery centers strategically located throughout Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, which support some of the world's top brands.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iX™ is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work.

Learn more at: www.telusdigital.com.

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