TERN Group sweeps two awards at the Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 Award Night

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 13: TERN Group, a global healthcare workforce AI platform, has won two awards at the Economic Times Entrepreneur Awards 2026 in Mumbai, one of India's most respected platforms for recognising high-impact founders and companies. The company was named HR Tech Startup of the Year and won in the AI in Human Capital category, placing it among a select group of organisations building technology at a scale where the impact is measured in people's lives and careers.

The recognition comes at a moment when overseas employment for Indian healthcare professionals has never been more significant or more complex. Germany, the UK, the UAE, and several other countries are facing acute, structural shortages of skilled healthcare professionals. With an estimated 20-50% of India's healthcare professionals actively seeking overseas careers, and global demand for nurses projected to hit 4.5 million by 2030, the opportunity, and the urgency, has never been greater. The opportunity is vast. The challenge has always been everything in between.

TERN Group was built to close the gap. Its AI platform integrates sourcing, skills assessment, credential verification, and end-to-end deployment into a single governed system, replacing a fragmented, slow, agency-led process filled with uncertainty, and often opaque process with one that is fast, transparent, and built to work at scale.

Commenting on the recognition, Avinav Nigam, Founder & CEO, TERN Group, said: "Winning two Economic Times awards is meaningful, but more than that, it validates the direction we've taken. Healthcare doesn't just have a talent problem, it has a systems problem. There are professionals ready to work, and healthcare systems that need them, but everything in between is slow and fragmented. What we've focused on is fixing that layer, building infrastructure that connects sourcing, assessment, credentialing, and deployment into one system. That's what allows global workforce movement from India to become faster, more transparent, and more predictable. And I think that's what this recognition is really for."

TERN Group operates across 13 countries, including India, Germany, the UK, the GCC and beyond. The platform works with over 200+ healthcare systems, and draws from a global talent pool of more than 650,000 professionals across regulated markets.

About TERN Group:

TERN Group is a UK-headquartered global healthcare workforce talent mobility AI platform founded by serial entrepreneurs Avinav Nigam and Krishna Ramkumar, with roots in both India and the UK. Operating across 13 countries with 500+ employees with some of the world's best investors who backed companies like Facebook, Airbnb, Revolut, LinkedIn and others, TERN helps healthcare providers hire faster, more compliantly, and at scale, while ensuring skilled workers begin their global careers with dignity and confidence.

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