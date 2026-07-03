Terralogic Marks Two Decades of Global Growth with Expanded AI Product Portfolio and 1,400-Strong Worldwide Team

BusinessWire India

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3: Terralogic Solutions Inc., a US-headquartered digital transformation company present across 13 international offices, has a workforce of 1,400+ technology professionals and an expanding portfolio of proprietary AI-powered products. Founded by Renil Komitla and headquartered in San Jose, California, Terralogic has grown into a full-spectrum technology company serving mid-market and Fortune 500 clients across the United States, India, Vietnam, and the UAE.

Leadership: Renil Komitla

At the center of Terralogic's global architecture is Founder, President, and CEO Renil Komitla. A Nellore native who earned his Master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Renil Komitla spent more than two decades scaling multinational ventures across IT services, cloud computing, and transit logistics before building Terralogic into a global enterprise. Under his leadership, the company has executed 11 strategic acquisitions, including Lollypop Design Studio, and established a high-growth development center in Nellore, a tier-2 city in Andhra Pradesh, pairing global enterprise standards with regional engineering talent.

Terralogic's offerings

Terralogic's core business is delivering end-to-end technology services to mid-market and Fortune 500 clients across the globe. The company's service lines span AI Services, UI/UX design and product experience, application development and engineering, cybersecurity and managed security services, cloud solutions and infrastructure, and document management. Across these practices, Terralogic operates as an integrated delivery partner, providing both the strategic consulting and the hands-on engineering that enterprises need to modernize their technology operations.

Proprietary Product Portfolio

Terralogic has moved decisively beyond services into proprietary product development. Its current product portfolio spans three distinct categories:

- ClickScan is Terralogic's flagship electronic document management platform, featuring automated indexing, OCR text extraction, smart workflow automation, and role-based compliance tracking, purpose-built for enterprises managing high-volume document operations.

- Terralogic's AI Agents is a suite of purpose-built enterprise automation agents, covering customer experience (CX Agent), IT operations (IT Ops Agent), security operations (Sec Ops Agent), document processing (OCR Agent), and marketing automation (Marketing Agent), each powered by large language models and deployable across existing enterprise infrastructure.

In addition, Terralogic continues to provide foundational engineering and infrastructure support for Blazeup, the enterprise AI platform incubated by CEO Renil Komitla and now operating as an independent entity, and for FlyView, the AI-native unified security platform launched from the Nexus Innovation Hub in Nellore.

The Nexus Innovation Hub

Terralogic anchors the Nexus Innovation Hub, a 200-seat technology and product-development facility in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, founded by Renil Komitla. The Hub is currently home to seven AI and technology companies building products for global markets. Beyond housing these companies, Nexus also supports the next generation of local entrepreneurs, offering mentorship and access to funding through a separate partnership with PointOne Capital. Together, these two functions make Nexus Terralogic's most direct expression of its founding thesis: that globally competitive technology companies can be built in regional India.

"We started in Nellore with a belief that geography should not limit ambition. Over two decades, we have proven that with the right talent, the right systems, and the right partners, you can build world-class enterprise technology from anywhere."

-- Renil Komitla, Founder, President & CEO, Terralogic Solutions Inc.

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