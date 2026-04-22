Terumo India and AIG Hospitals Partner to Advance Interventional Radiology Training, Enhancing Patient Outcomes Across India

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 22: In a significant step towards strengthening patient care in minimally invasive therapies, Terumo India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIG Hospitals to establish a Centre of Excellence for Interventional Radiology (IR) under its flagship 'Elevate IR' programme.

This collaboration is designed with a clear patient-centric objective, i.e., to improve clinical outcomes, reduce procedural risks, and expand access to advanced, minimally invasive treatments for a wide range of conditions, from vascular diseases and cancers to life-threatening emergencies.

As part of the initiative, AIG Hospitals will serve as the first training centre, offering a structured and immersive learning pathway for interventional radiologists. The programme integrates simulation-based training, expert-led sessions, and case-based discussions, supported by the Terumo India Skill Lab (TISL), an advanced training facility focused on enhancing real-world procedural skills.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director, Terumo India, said, "We have always believed that better patient outcomes begin with how well clinicians are trained and supported. Our collaboration with AIG Hospitals reflects a shared commitment to advancing clinical capabilities through structured, hands-on learning. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen the Interventional Radiology ecosystem and enable young IRs to deliver better patient outcomes at scale."

Speaking on the occasion Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, said, "India today stands at a critical intersection where the burden of chronic diseases is rising sharply, while the expectations from healthcare are shifting towards safer, faster, and more patient-friendly solutions. Interventional Radiology represents this shift, moving us away from invasive surgeries to precise, image-guided therapies that significantly improve recovery and quality of life. However, the true potential of these advancements can only be realized when we invest in building a highly skilled ecosystem of clinicians. Structured training initiatives like this are not just about advancing medical expertise; they are about ensuring that every patient, regardless of geography, has access to the highest standards of care."

The programme leverages cutting-edge simulation tools, including liver flow models and Mentice Virtual Simulators, allowing practitioners to rehearse complex procedures in a risk-free environment before performing them on patients. Dedicated modules on vascular closure techniques further ensure safer post-procedural outcomes.

Dr. Jagadeesh R Singh, Director - Interventional Radiology, AIG Hospitals, further added, "The Centre of Excellence aims to address this critical need by introducing a standardized training framework that bridges the gap between foundational knowledge and real-world clinical practice. Interventional Radiologists will gain proficiency in essential and advanced procedural areas such as vascular access, microcatheter navigation, and aorto-iliac interventions."

By building a robust ecosystem for skill development, this collaboration between Terumo India and AIG Hospitals aims to democratize expertise in Interventional Radiology, ensuring that more patients, across geographies, can benefit from safer, faster, and more effective treatments.

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