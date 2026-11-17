VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 17: Terumo India, the Indian subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, marked Terumo Patient's Day 2026 under the theme #WithYouThroughEverything. The occasion brought together associates to reaffirm their shared commitment to patients and to standing alongside them through every stage of their healthcare journey.

Guided by the belief that patient care extends beyond treatment, Terumo India remains focused on strengthening its engagement with the healthcare community and supporting better patient outcomes through collaboration, compassion and continued effort.

As part of this year's celebrations, Terumo India associates visited VISHWAS, an inclusive school and resource centre for children with special abilities, continuing the organisation's association with the institution. Following the visit, Terumo India continued the celebrations with its leadership team and associates to reflect on the Terumo Group's mission - Contributing to Society through Healthcare.

Mr. Toshiyuki Akaike, Group Executive Officer, and Regional Representative, Asia Pacific and India, attended the celebrations this year, along with all Terumo India associates.

Mr. Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director, Terumo India, expressing Terumo's continued commitment to healthcare, said " Terumo Patient's Day is an opportunity for us to pause and reflect on the purpose behind what we do at Terumo India. It reminds us that while our roles and responsibilities may differ, the impact of our work ultimately comes together in one place - the lives of the patients we serve. Our theme this year, With You Through Everything, captures this commitment. For patients, it represents the reassurance of knowing that they are supported throughout their journey - not just during a procedure, but through every decision, every interaction and every stage of recovery."

Started in 2013, Terumo Patient's Day is held each year under a unique theme, with each Terumo Group location organizing its own event in collaboration with patients and healthcare professionals. The day gives associates the opportunity to better understand how their work is connected to patients and medical settings.

About Terumo India

Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access to high-quality Cardiac & Vascular, and other medical devices for patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo's starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare'.

Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives with an expanding workforce & distribution network. Terumo India is Great Place to Work® certified and has also been recognized as the Best Healthcare Brands 2026. It is also one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022. The company runs several acclaimed training & development programs through Terumo India Skill Lab, by working closely with its customers and academic partners to contribute to the skilling requirements of India's healthcare system.

For more information, please contact https://terumoindia.com/

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global medical innovation company. Guided by an unwavering commitment to patients, and driven by the passion of our associates, we strive to fulfill our Group Mission of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare." Founded in Tokyo in 1921, we provide a comprehensive range of solutions in the fields of therapeutic procedures, hospital operations, and life sciences in more than 160 countries and regions.

For more information, please contact https://www.terumo.com/

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