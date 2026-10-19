TestGrid Recognised for "AI Excellence in Quality Engineering" at Outlook Business Spotlight Achievers Awards 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 19: TestGrid has been recognised for "AI Excellence in Quality Engineering" at the Outlook Business Spotlight Achievers Awards 2026, held in New Delhi on 28 September.

The Achievers Awards celebrate businesses, startups, institutions, and leaders contributing through innovation, leadership, excellence, and purpose.

The 2026 ceremony brought together entrepreneurs, policymakers, business leaders, and other industry participants from across India.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in software development, quality engineering has to keep pace without giving up visibility or control.

TestGrid's approach focuses on applying AI across the testing lifecycle while keeping execution grounded in real testing environments.

TestGrid ONE, TestGrid's AI operating system for quality engineering, combines agentic test creation and maintenance with the infrastructure those tests execute on, including real mobile devices and browsers across dedicated cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

CoTester, TestGrid's AI testing agent, converts requirements and specifications into executable tests, runs them across real devices and browsers, and uses AgentRx, its self-healing execution layer, to adapt tests when application interfaces change.

CoTester also keeps human review part of the workflow. Teams can refine generated steps, approve critical checkpoints, and trace outcomes through execution evidence.

"AI in quality engineering only matters if teams can trust what it does," said Harry Rao, Founder and CEO of TestGrid. "That means giving teams visibility into how tests are created, what changes during execution, and where human approval is required. This recognition reflects the work our customers, partners, and team have done to make AI dependable in real testing environments."

Earlier this year, TestGrid won "Best Use of AI" at the India Digital Enabler Awards 2026, powered by Entrepreneur India.

Founded in 2015 and bootstrapped, TestGrid supports more than 20 Fortune 100 enterprises. To schedule a demo or explore the platform, visit testgrid.io.

About TestGrid

TestGrid is an AI-native testing company trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises.

TestGrid ONE is the AI operating system that runs quality engineering. It pairs agentic test creation and maintenance with the infrastructure those tests execute on: real mobile devices and browsers, deployed on-premises, in a dedicated cloud, or in a hybrid model.

Its test coverage spans web, mobile, APIs, performance, visual, and audio, along with packaged enterprise applications including Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Dynamics.

Media Contact

Harry Rao

Founder & CEO, TestGrid

harry@testgrid.io

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