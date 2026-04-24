TestGrid Wins 'Best Use of AI' at India Digital Enabler Awards 2026, Powered by Entrepreneur India

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 24: TestGrid has been named the winner of the 'Best Use of AI' category at the India Digital Enabler Awards (IDEA) 2026, organized by Entrepreneur India and held at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru.

The award, judged by a panel including representatives from NITI Aayog, the Department of Science and Technology (Government of India), and IvyCap Ventures, highlights applied innovation across digital technology, enterprise systems, and artificial intelligence.

This result places TestGrid among IDEA honorees such as Reliance Foundation, Swiggy, Zepto, Groww, and Tata Teleservices--organizations known for translating technology into measurable enterprise impact.

TestGrid was selected for its approach to embedding AI within software testing--not as a standalone capability, but as part of a structured system built on real-device infrastructure, automation, and controlled execution environments.

As enterprise adoption of AI accelerates, organizations are increasingly encountering challenges around unpredictable, usage-based costs and limited execution control.

At the core of TestGrid's approach is CoTester, its AI testing agent designed to operate within the software development lifecycle.

CoTester learns from product requirements, generates test scenarios, and executes them across real device and browser environments--while maintaining human oversight, traceability, and execution discipline.

Rather than replacing existing systems, CoTester operates as an integrated layer within TestGrid's platform, where infrastructure, automation, and intelligence work together to deliver predictable outcomes at scale.

"AI in testing is only useful when it operates within systems that teams can trust," said Harry Rao, Founder & CEO of TestGrid. "Our focus has been on building a foundation where intelligence is controlled, execution is consistent, and costs remain predictable. This validates the approach we've taken."

This outcome comes at a time when enterprises are re-evaluating AI adoption models, particularly as token-based and usage-driven pricing introduces cost variability at scale. Testing environments--already fragmented across tools and workflows--become harder to manage when intelligence is introduced without system-level control.

TestGrid addresses this by consolidating testing infrastructure, automation, and AI into a single platform. This enables teams to execute tests on real devices, integrate with frameworks such as Selenium, Appium, and Cypress, and apply AI-driven capabilities without introducing operational unpredictability.

Following this milestone, TestGrid will continue expanding its AI capabilities within enterprise environments, with a focus on structured adoption, workforce enablement, and deeper integration into software delivery workflows.

To schedule a demo or explore TestGrid's testing platform, visit testgrid.io.

About TestGrid

TestGrid is a leading provider of enterprise-grade testing infrastructure and automation solutions, trusted by the top Fortune 100. From infrastructure to software delivery intelligence, TestGrid empowers organizations to deliver high-quality software faster with cost-effective, scalable testing across web and mobile platforms.

Media Contact

Harry Rao

Founder & CEO, TestGrid

harry@testgrid.io

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