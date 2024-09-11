The Art of Living Rehydrates India with a Revolutionary Approach

NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 11: Since 2013, The Art of Living has quietly led a water conservation revolution throughout India, restoring rivers and reviving communities affected by drought. With its River Rejuvenation Projects, the organisation has brought hope to millions across 19,400+ villages, impacting more than 34.5 million lives. These efforts aren't just about replenishing water; they're about revitalising entire ecosystems and paving the way for a sustainable future. As Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, renowned humanitarian, spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living, often says, "Our survival depends on water. It is the basis of our life force. We need to protect and nurture the source of water." Aligned with this vision, the organisation has constructed over 92,000 groundwater recharge structures, removed 270 lakh cubic metres of silt, and restored 59,000 square kilometres of land - conserving a whopping 174.02 billion litres of water, with these figures continuing to rise steadily.

A Holistic Approach to Water Conservation in Karnataka

Beyond simply restoring water, these projects breathe life into the land and empower communities. The efforts in Karnataka, for example, have been nothing short of transformative. In regions like the Kumudvathi, Vedavathi, and Palar river basins, The Art of Living has built over 40,000 structures designed to let rainwater naturally recharge the groundwater. The community-led efforts have made a visible impact, with more than 1,50,000 trees planted and 1,00,000 cubic metres of desilting completed, directly benefiting over 13,000 villages.

These initiatives do more than boost water levels - they regenerate entire regions, turning barren land into fertile ground for farming. The renewed water supply has sparked a revival of agriculture in these areas, offering hope to farmers who had previously seen their crops fail..

A Lifeline for Bangalore

One of the most critical battlegrounds in India's water crisis is Bangalore. Once a city celebrated for its lakes and lush landscapes, it is now a stark reminder of the impact of unchecked urban sprawl. Rapid expansion, soaring population growth, and climate change have drained the city's groundwater reserves, leaving its borewells dry and its lakes lifeless. In response to this escalating crisis, The Art of Living is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to restore Bangalore's water balance.

Partnering with government bodies, corporations, public stakeholders, and NGOs, The Art of Living has embarked on an ambitious project to construct 14,000 groundwater recharge structures across the most affected areas. This includes boulder checks, recharge wells, injection wells, water pools, and the pioneering JalTara structures. The initiative is already making waves in Tumkur, Kolar, and Kanakapura, where 500 JalTara structures have been installed, and additional measures are underway.

Bangalore's crisis is driven by a staggering 1,055% increase in built-up areas, which has severely diminished natural water sources. Coupled with inefficient water management, pollution, and erratic monsoons, the city's water supply is under unprecedented strain. According to the Central Government's 2023 groundwater assessment, every groundwater unit in Bangalore - urban and rural - is overexploited. Aquifers in regions such as Anekal, Yelahanka, Bangalore East, North, South, as well as Nelamangala, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, and Hoskote, are being drained faster than they can recharge.

To combat this severe water scarcity, The Art of Living is not only focusing on immediate solutions but also laying the groundwork for loterm sustainability. The organisation is expanding its reach beyond ongoing projects in Tumkur, Kolar, and Kanakapura Road, An MOU with another CSR partner will bring approximately 10,000 more groundwater structures to Chikballapur, Malur, and Devanahalli talukas, with 2,450 structures set to be completed this financial year.

The Art of Living's comprehensive approach offers hope for a city on the brink.

Inspired by the world renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; The Art of Living champions various initiatives; including water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management. Through these multifaceted efforts, The Art of Living strives to create positive social and environmental impact, fostering a more sustainable and harmonious future for all.

This is part 1 of a 5 part exploration into The Art of Living's transformative water conservation work across India.

