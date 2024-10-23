The Art of Living Wins Award at 5th National Water Awards (NWA) 2023

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: Guided by its founder, the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has once again received recognition for its exceptional contributions to water conservation in India. The organisation was honoured in the Best Civil Society Category at the 5th National Water Awards (NWA), 2023. This prestigious recognition was announced by the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. With 38 winners across 9 categories, these awards celebrate outstanding efforts in promoting sustainable water practices. Accolades for Groundbreaking Water Initiatives

Fully aware of the critical nature of India's water crisis, The Art of Living has committed itself over the years to rejuvenating India's depleted water resources and addressing the water crisis through innovative and sustainable solutions. Through community-driven efforts and simple, yet effective techniques; the organisation focuses on restoring the natural hydrological cycle and enhancing the health of rivers, streams, lakes, and other water bodies nationwide.

These efforts have garnered widespread appreciation, as they not only focus on water conservation but also promote sustainable water management practices across the country.

Commitment to Water Positivity

The term 'Water Positive' signifies a state where the amount of water conserved and replenished exceeds the water consumed. The organisation's projects, often executed in collaboration with local communities, involve practices that not only conserve water but also ensure the effective reuse and recycling of this vital resource.

Building on the Momentum

As India faces a growing water crisis, recognitions such as the National Water Awards serve as a crucial reminder of the importance of collective effort. The Art of Living's ongoing projects reflect this need, blending innovative water management practices with community participation. The organisation's focus on educating and involving people in water conservation efforts continues to be a driving force behind its success.

Prior to receiving the award, Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of The Art of Living Social Projects, engaged in a constructive meeting with Mrs. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The discussion focused on enhancing The Art of Living's efforts in water conservation and addressing water pollution.

Future Steps

With further meetings scheduled with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, The Art of Living is poised to expand its projects on a larger scale, ensuring broader implementation and greater impact across the country. As the organisation continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and other stakeholders, its impact on India's water resources is expected to grow exponentially.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service. The organisation collaborates with various organisations and the Government of India to combat water scarcity through numerous water conservation projects. Its River Rejuvenation Project specifically aims to impact India's water needs, tackling the pressing issue of water scarcity that has gripped the nation.

